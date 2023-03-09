On our recent trip to Tulsa, Oklahoma to see one great American, Bruce Springsteen, my wife and I stopped at sites dedicated to two other great Americans — George Washington Carver and Woody Guthrie. While they were two very different sites honoring people who lived different lives, we ended up spending close to two hours at each, which is well more than I expected to.
George Washington
Carver National Monument
If you’ve driven down Interstate 44 to Oklahoma or Texas, you’ve probably seen the sign for the George Washington Carver National Monument near Joplin. I’ve driven by many times but never had time to stop.
Of course, I knew Carver was a pioneering Black scientist who worked with peanuts, but I really did not know what the historic site was. I also didn’t really know how far off the interstate the site was, so when I saw a sign saying it was seven miles, I figured that wasn’t too bad.
We arrived to find a place that really does the best of what the National Park Service does with historic sites — combine history with a great natural setting. The nice man behind the desk at the visitor center answered my main question, saying Carver was born 500 meters from where we stood, so that’s why there’s a national monument at that location. We started in the visitor center, where it told about how Carver was born a slave on the surrounding farm. After slavery was abolished in Missouri in 1865, Carver, along with his brother, James, continued to be raised by the farm’s owners Moses and Susan Carver, who are buried at the site.
The visitor center has some items from the Carvers, including George Washington Carver’s bed from when he lived in nearby Neosho. It also features a lab designed to look like where Carver worked at the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. It even had working microscopes that let you look at various bugs up close.
The best part was the three-quarter of a mile loop trail which we ended up doing in reverse, starting at the family cemetery, before going down to a lovely wooded creek and boardwalk, then going inside Moses Carver’s house. It was really well preserved — so much so that it felt like you were actually in that time period. They also had a statue of George Washington Carver as a boy before we got to Carver’s birth site, which was closer to 100 meters than 500 meters from the visitor center.
In addition to history, we came across the first daffodils we saw in 2023, so it was nice to get a reminder that spring is approaching.
We skipped the 28-minute film but still had a great time. I would recommend this historical site, which is free to visit.
Woody Guthrie Center
Along with being named after a president, Woodrow Wilson Guthrie has at least other one thing in common with Carver. Both were painters. Unfortunately, the Carver site didn’t have any of his original paintings, at least that I saw (though it did have some nice paintings of Carver). But the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa did have some of his original artwork, including his renderings of figures like George Washington and Jesus Christ.
That was one of many Guthrie-related artifacts on display at the museum, which we visited the morning after the Springsteen show. The museum was surprisingly crowded, so the concert likely brought in more guests. Artifacts include song lyrics, as well as some of Guthrie’s instruments, including guitars and a banjo, though not one of the famed “This Machine Kills Fascists” guitars (apparently, none are known to still be in existence). It did, however, have a John Mellencamp guitar on display that had a profane tribute to Guthrie scratched onto it.
I did a little more research on the Guthrie museum than I did the Carver site. Some of the reviews mentioned that the museum is small. It is true that much of the museum is in one room, but there’s a lot packed in there.
We did watch the short film at the Guthrie museum, which included interviews with people influenced by Guthrie like Mellencamp, Jackson Browne and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello.
I think my favorite part of the museum was the display on Guthrie’s masterpiece “This Land is Your Land,” considered by many (including Springsteen) to be the greatest song ever written about America. They had versions of lyrics at different times from when Guthrie was writing it. At least one of them appeared to be handwritten, while the copy displayed like it’s the Mona Lisa is a reproduction.
We watched one of the guides at the museum give a presentation on “This Land is Your Land,” which was special because the 83rd anniversary of Guthrie writing the song was the next day. They also had lyrics from Guthrie’s songs about the Grand Coulee Dam, which Guthrie was paid $266.66 to write by the Bonneville Power Administration. As someone who liked to visit the monstrous concrete monolith when I lived in Washington state, I thought that was a dam good song (pun intended).
A lot of people at the Guthrie museum also visited the nearby Bob Dylan Center, which is supposed to be larger than the Guthrie museum. We didn’t have time to see both, but I’m glad we saw Guthrie, since he is an Oklahoma native. If I go back to Tulsa, I am going to check out the Dylan Center. Regardless, the Woody Guthrie Center is definitely worth checking out.
Admission to the Guthrie Center was $12, which was well worth it. They have discounts if you visit both the Guthrie and Dylan museums.