I’d made one semi-extensive trip to Louisville, Kentucky, before our recent trip to see the Duke-Louisville basketball game.
In 2012, I took the Louisville Slugger baseball bat factory tour and watched horse racing at Churchill Downs, though, being November, it did not really look like Derby Day. One place I wanted to see that I didn’t get a chance to visit on that trip is the Muhammad Ali Center, a museum dedicated to the self-proclaimed “Greatest of All Time.”
I followed boxing as a child, but with the major fights on pricey pay-per-view television, it was hard to get too excited about.
And Louisville-native Ali, who died in 2016 at 74, was never my favorite boxer. I didn’t have a problem so much with his religious or political beliefs, it was more about his mean-spiritedness toward opponents like Joe Frazier.
But when you consider the social impact of what someone accomplished in a sport, there’s no question Ali was at the very top of the list of 20th Century athletes. So, with that, and just because I love any sports museum, I enthusiastically wanted to see the Muhammad Ali Center.
My wife and I walked to the museum after the basketball game, less than a half-mile trek but a bit of a challenge with the way Louisville maintains its sidewalks after a snow.
Admission was a relative bargain at $14 per person. We took the elevator up to the fifth floor to watch an introductory film on Ali. While waiting to be let into the theater, I got an alert on my phone that Tom Brady, arguably the greatest to play football, was retiring.
So to recap, we’d just watched Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, arguably the greatest coach in his sport, then learned that perhaps the greatest football player is hanging it up, while in a museum dedicated to the greatest boxer.
The museum was one of the better ones I have visited as far as the quality of interactive displays. Videos were narrated by famed actors like James Earl Jones and Samuel L. Jackson. The film Jackson narrated was particularly impressive. The video was displayed on the surface of a boxing ring, which visitors watched from balconies on the floors above.
Another display was a simple one where visitors would sit around a video screen and select one of Ali’s old fights to watch.
At times there were so many videos it got confusing. And sometimes there were long waits between videos. They wanted you to wait eight minutes for the video displayed in the boxing ring to start. That’s a long time to lean over a balcony.
The museum had interactive displays that take you back to Ali’s time growing up in Louisville as Cassius Clay, like a replica of a segregated lunch counter and a bicycle like the one stolen from Ali as a child. After losing his bike, Ali went to a police officer, who taught him to box to make sure something like that did not happen again.
The museum definitely provided insight into what made Ali come off so angry.
Along with Ali’s boxing conquests, you learn about his conversion to Islam and refusal to be drafted into the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War. His stand cost Ali more than three years of his boxing prime.
But it wasn’t all serious stuff. Some of the videos showed Ali’s humor, like his verbal sparring with television announcer Howard Cosell.
They even had a “training” area, where visitors could try their hand at getting ready for a fight, like punching a speed bag. I got to shadowbox Ali, or at least a projection, and I like to think my shadow beat his.
Like any great sports museum, they had excellent memorabilia, including several boxing robes, one covered in jewels reading “People’s Choice.” They also had trunks, gloves and trophies from his career.
I think my favorite memorabilia came from later in Ali’s life, when he was seen as more of a worldwide ambassador, while battling Parkinson’s disease. They had the torch Ali used to light the cauldron at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, as well as the replacement gold medal he received at those games. The medal replaced one that Ali may or may not have thrown into the Ohio River upon his return to Louisville in 1960. I should mention the museum has an excellent view of the river, so you can almost picture Ali out there.
While I don’t agree with everything he did, the museum certainly made me appreciate Ali and his willingness to sacrifice his career for what he believed. That is a contrast to other relatively bland sports greats like Brady and Michael Jordan, who are more interested in protecting their brands than speaking out.
I would recommended stopping by the Muhammad Ali Center if you are passing through Louisville or even making a weekend trip out of seeing the Ali and Louisville Slugger museums.