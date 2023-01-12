This year, I really wanted to get away for the New Year.
After being awakened by an arsenal of fireworks at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day 2022, I did not want to go through that again. Plus, we did not go to Texas to see my family over Christmas like we did the last two years, so I was ready to go somewhere. Throw in some nice weather after frigid temperatures over Christmas, and it was the perfect opportunity for a weekend getaway.
We put off a decision on where to go until New Year’s Eve. I noticed my wife was looking at information on her phone on the Natchez Trace Parkway, a 444-mile road from Natchez, Mississippi to Nashville, Tennessee that we’d talked about driving. Like the Blue Ridge Parkway, which we previously drove through Virginia and North Carolina, the Natchez Trace is a two-lane limited-access route operated by the National Park Service. We were in the car heading toward Mississippi within a couple hours.
While the Natchez Trace doesn’t have the hundreds of breathtaking scenic viewpoints that the Blue Ridge Parkway offers, it runs through a lovely, wooded part of the country and has more historic stops than the Blue Ridge. That is partly because it is built to follow a trail created by Native Americans and later used by European explorers and people moving about the newly created United States.
We have been talking about driving the Natchez Trace for a few months and got particularly interested after Josh McNair, the host of “Through My Lens,” a YouTube series we watch, recently discussed possibly driving the route. We wanted to beat him to it.
We decided to drive to Vicksburg, Mississippi and stay at a Motel 6 (leaving at the last minute, we had to take our dogs, and they don’t charge pet fees) on Saturday night and then go to Natchez Sunday morning. We stopped and got an excellent meal at the Memphis Barbecue Company, which we had seen on shows like “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” before reaching Vicksburg around 10 p.m.
There were some fireworks near the motel, but they weren’t too loud. Still, between worrying about fireworks and our lab mix, Sirius, jumping on and off the bed, I didn’t get a whole lot of sleep.
We got to Natchez and started on the Trace about 9 a.m. New Year’s Day, initially hitting some cool ruins of the Elizabeth Female Academy, the first institution of higher learning for women in the state. I was surprised when we came upon the Emerald Mound, which I didn’t realize is the second largest temple mound in the U.S. next to Monks Mound at Cahokia, Illinois.
While it doesn’t have as many pull-off points as the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Natchez Trace has the similar feel of bringing you on a peaceful drive in nature, and with the exception of areas near larger cities like Jackson, Mississippi and Nashville, it has a fraction of the visitors as the Blue Ridge.
Some might not like traveling the Natchez Trace in the winter, when leaves are off the trees, but I love winter road trips and not having leaves let us see more.
My favorite stop on our first day was the bald Cypress Swamp north of Jackson. We took a long footbridge through a former river channel where trees grew out of the water, then walked along the water. Next to sweeping mountain vistas, I think swamps are my favorite natural areas to explore.
The central part of the route in Mississippi went through a lot of swampland, before giving way to slightly more hilly and curvy terrain in the northern part of the state.
I called my father to wish him a happy New Year while on the route. To my surprise, he told me he drove the Natchez Trace from Tupelo, Mississippi to Natchez years ago. He said there was something about the Folsom family on the route. I did not see anything, but he later sent me information about our ancestor Nathaniel Folsom, who came from New England and ran a trading post with his Choctaw wife. Their son, David Folsom, became chief of the northeast district of the Choctaw Nation in 1826, according to NatchezTraceTravel.com.
While I enjoyed the spontaneity of our trip, it would have been nice to plan ahead so we would know to check out places like that.
It’s probably also smart to plan ahead to find spots to eat off the highway. There was not much on the route as far as amenities, and what was there was closed, either for the winter or because of the New Year’s holiday. We ended up eating just the potato chips and Moon Pies were purchased at Walmart the night before for lunch.
Sadly, we were not able to find any museums or gift shops with Natchez Trace refrigerator magnets to add to our collection. We are still without magnets from Alabama and Mississippi, the only states in the Southeast we don’t have them from.
The road was closed for repairs for more than 20 miles near Muscle Shoals and Florence, in northwest Alabama. The “road closed” signs were the only time you had to stop on the entire parkway. This gave us a chance to stay in the area. I’d like to come back and explore more of its musical history (unfortunately, or maybe fortunately, they did not have a Motel 6, so we paid $40 in pet fees).
It was nice bringing Sirius back to Alabama. He came from a puppy mill in Alabama before being brought to Missouri, where we adopted him in 2021. I liked bringing him back to the state under happier circumstances.
We went to bed around 7 p.m. and got up early Monday, Jan. 2. We backtracked to the beautiful overlook where the Natchez Trace crosses the Tennessee River. As we drove north into Tennessee, the road became more like the Blue Ridge Parkway, with more scenic viewpoints, cliffs and rivers near the road and even a couple waterfalls (though you have to walk a bit off the road for a good view). One of the overlooks made me laugh because the view was obstructed by a large power transmission tower. Talk about taking you out of the moment.
Another highlight was the site in Hickman County, Tennessee where Meriwether Lewis died in 1809, either by suicide or murder. His burial site is marked by a monument, while a replica cabin is nearby. I still need to go see the grave of William Clark, Lewis’ partner in the Lewis and Clark Expedition, in St. Louis. I’ve lived near where Lewis and Clark started and ended their expedition, so I am always interested in learning about them.
We eventually drove over a beautiful double-arched bridge near Nashville and completed the route around noon Monday. The bridge was on the NPS map for the parkway, so we had been looking forward to it for a while. In a sad comment on our times, a suicide prevention fence had been placed on the bridge since the map came out.
It would have been nice to be able to stop a little more on the Natchez Trace, but I thought we made good time.
We finally got a magnet (though not of the parkway itself) at the Loveless Cafe, near the northern end of the Natchez Trace.
The Tennessee section of the Natchez Trace is definitely the best, so if you do not have time to drive the entire road, it is a great place to get away from it all less than six hours from here.
Driving the Natchez Trace does make me think about how cool it would be to have a National Park Service road through the Ozarks of Missouri. While the costs of building a nonstop, limited access road would likely be astronomical nowadays, it does make me want to explore the area more on the roads that already exist. Even if I have to stop every now and then.