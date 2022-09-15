Chickamauga Battlefield
Geoff Folsom at Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center. Fortunately, the cannon no longer fires.

 Maria Folsom

We planned to go to Rock City in Chattanooga, Tennessee and possibly attend a Minor League Baseball game on the way back from Atlanta on our trip over Labor Day weekend. But we woke up Sunday, Sept. 4, in our motel in Dalton, Georgia to one of those steady rains that you could tell was going to last much of the day and be fairly widespread.

With one of the draws to Rock City, located atop Lookout Mountain, being the ability to see seven states on a clear day, we decided that was probably best postponed for a future time.

