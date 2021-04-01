You’ve probably seen the videos — “COVID Karens” showing their disgust with a store’s mask requirements by throwing food items or using bigoted remarks. Although I find it silly to go into a store and complain about their policies, my recent trip tempted me to go COVID Karen over some COVID-related policies that were either not enforced or oddly enforced.
It started on our recent trip to Indianapolis for the NCAA Basketball Tournament. The Oregon State-Tennessee game already had started, and we were trying to get to our seats on the second level. We’d never before been to the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, so we weren’t sure where to go to get upstairs.
They have a bank of three elevators near the entrance, so that seemed like a good place to start. Signs stated that no more than five people were to be on an elevator at a time to allow for social distancing. That seemed reasonable until you realize the five people included the elevator operator.
I’m not sure why they need someone to push the buttons on an elevator. Plus, the operators seemed to be on the older side, so probably not the safest situation for them during a pandemic.
Several elevators opened but were full. One elevator had not one but three operators in it for some reason.
Finally we got in an elevator (that had already gone by earlier), but we were told we had to get out because they were going down, and we were going up. The operator said another would be by shortly (and it would be full, I’m sure).
I avoided flying off the handle but did give the operator a sneering look. We went and found an escalator, which we probably should have done in the first place since it was just around the corner.
The next morning, we were introduced to really bad Indianapolis drivers, including two who ran stop signs right in front of us (One plowed through the stop sign even though it was my turn to go.) This doesn’t have anything to do with COVID, really, but it didn’t make my mood any better.
I went to buy a drink during a television timeout at that day’s Creighton-Santa Barbara game. I challenge myself to make it to the concession stand, buy my food and make it back to my seat by the time play resumes (which is easier during the tournament’s long timeouts).
I got to the concession stand and saw those 6-foot-social-distancing markers on the floor, so I stood on one at an open register, waiting my turn. After a few seconds, a cashier called me over.
I was excited, thinking it was my turn to order. But, no, she told me I had to go to the back of some undefined line that was barely longer than the line I was already in.
Instead of doing that, I gave her another dirty look and stormed off (making my poor wife go to the concession stand herself). But this time, I went a bit Karen.
I saw a sign with a number to text if you have an issue. This probably is designed for someone who sees an unruly fan or has a medical situation. Well, I decided to text them about the concession stand confusion.
To my surprise, a stadium official — we’ll call him “Lucas” — got right back to me. “Lucas” apologized for the confusion and said the floor markers are in place for a “multitude of events,” so they can’t remove and replace them each time. They said they would try to make the layout more clear for the tournament but are limited in what they can do.
I suggested a rope line, like I’ve seen in other arenas, and “Lucas” responded that’s not a bad idea, and he’d pass along the recommendation.
Now that’s how you handle an unhappy customer. As someone who deals with them myself, I could learn from “Lucas.”
Unfortunately, not everyone has such good customer service. We were planning to attend the Oregon-VCU game that night, but it was canceled because of COVID cases in the VCU program.
You would expect to get an email saying a refund is forthcoming after a cancellation, but it took six days before I received one from Ticketmaster or the NCAA. This was particularly bizarre since the game was at a small arena that was only at 25 percent capacity, so it’s not like they are taking a major hit on this game not being played.
I didn’t complain immediately, instead waiting until the charge for the tickets officially went through a couple days later (Yes, they went ahead and charged me for a game that was canceled.)
I finally sent Ticketmaster an email reminding them the game was canceled because of a deadly pandemic I have no control over, and that I’d like my money back. I got an automated reply saying they would “do our best” to respond in the next 96 to 120 hours.
Finally, Friday afternoon I got a form email from Ticketmaster telling me the Oregon-VCU game had been canceled (Gee, thanks for the news flash), and I’d be getting a refund sometime in the next 30 days.
One nice thing about the pandemic was not having to deal with Ticketmaster, since there were no events to buy tickets for. But I suppose getting kicked around by them is a sign things are returning to normal.