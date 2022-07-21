For years, I’ve enjoyed going to the record store any chance I got.
I love going on the annual Record Store Day, when special releases come out. I like going when my favorite artists have a new album out. I even like going on just a regular Saturday and flipping through the “new arrivals” section of mostly used titles.
I heard people talk about streaming music services and thought they were nuts. I have streaming television services like Netflix and HBO Max, so I figured streaming music was similar, where there is limited selection, with some artists’ music available with one service and others on another.
I was annoyed by people who used music streaming instead of buying physical albums, especially when I heard about how little money musicians get from streaming plays.
But then I got a free preview of YouTube Music when I purchased a new smartphone. I thought it was free for the entire time I owned the phone until they started taking out a $10.86 monthly charge. Initially, that made me mad. But then I started thinking about how much it is saving me over what I was spending on vinyl albums (and occasionally compact discs) each month (sometimes over $100).
I was surprised to see that, unlike TV streaming services, you can get pretty much any song or album by any artist (at least any I would want) on music streaming. You just click an icon and it’s yours for as long as you subscribe. A vinyl album can cost between $10 and $50 (even more if it’s a multi-record set), so less than $11 a month for any music I want is the best music deal since that 10 albums for a penny deal they had in the 1980s (which I’m pretty sure was a scam).
Initially, I started getting songs that I always liked but not enough to buy the entire album, like Lionel Richie’s “You Are” and Al Stewart’s “Year of the Cat.”
Then I shifted to some albums I once owned on cassette (which I no longer have a player for), like Radiohead’s “The Bends” and “Songs from the Big Chair” by Tears for Fears. It’s amazing how deep tracks I haven’t heard in 30 years come right back to me.
I love the Tears for Fears song “Head Over Heels” but forgot there was a preamble to it on the album that isn’t played on the radio version of the song.
Then I got a couple albums from the early 1990s band The Lemonheads. Hearing songs like “Rick James Style” and their cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s classic “Mrs. Robinson” took me back in time.
I also got some classic rock albums that I’d never gotten around to buying like “Band on the Run” by Paul McCartney & Wings, as well as some early Rolling Stones records.
I also was able to get music from artists I’ve searched for but never been able to find in record stores, like Townes Van Zandt, who wrote “Pancho and Lefty,” which was made famous by Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard, and influential Southern Rock band Drivin’ N’ Cryin.’
I even got a couple albums by Archers of Loaf, a North Carolina band I’ve been curious about since I was supposed to see them open for The Lemonheads in 1994, only to have Archers of Loaf cancel at the last minute.
While punk legends The Clash are among my favorite bands, I’ve never had the nerve to buy its 1980 triple album “Sandinista!,” which I always heard mixed reviews of. So I took my chance to finally get it without having to commit to paying for the three albums.
I love The Clash’s “London Calling,” which was released earlier in 1980, because it is one of the few double albums without a lot of filler. I could not say the same about “Sandinista!,” which has a lot of forgettable reggae-inspired tracks. For every great song like “The Magnificent Seven” or “Washington Bullets,” there is one like the version of “Career Opportunities” with lyrics by kids. I loved the original version of that song on The Clash’s self-titled debut album, but the “Sandinista!” version was just silly.
Like TV streaming services, YouTube Music has an annoying tendency to try to get you to try other artists based on what you watch/listen to. Whenever an album finises, they try to play their own suggestions.
After seeing Willie Nelson in concert a few weeks ago, I got his album “Stardust” to listen to on the drive home. After the album ended, it transitioned to Nelson’s version of “City of New Orleans,” which makes sense because “Stardust” was an album of covers and “City of New Orleans” is a cover of a song written by Steve Goodman.
But then it switches to a song by New Orleans artist Dr. John, presumably because the previous song (which was played for me) had New Orleans in the title. But “City of New Orleans” isn’t even about New Orleans as much as it’s about a train ride and the end of the era of rail travel in the United States.
Then after “Sandinista!” finally ended, YouTube Music started playing a song by Joy Division, a band I’ve always heard about but never actually listened to, mainly because the suicide of Ian Curtis, Joy Division’s lead singer, made me sad. It was better letting him rest in peace. Curtis sounded like a knock-off of The Doors’ Jim Morrison, whose voice I am not crazy about.
So, with inflation and all other costs being up, $10.86 a month is a pretty good deal, so I guess you can say I’m a convert to streaming. I’m now so concerned about spending money on vinyl records, I wouldn’t even pay $5 for some classic albums at the antique mall recently.
Hopefully, I’ll be willing to shell out the money for physical music when an artist I really like has a new album, but, for now, streaming is the way to go.