I wrote months ago about how excited I was to now live near a bunch of fast-food restaurants that I hadn’t been around in a while.
Well, one thing I like almost as much as regional fast-food chains is regionally available diet sodas. Hey, I need to watch my calories after eating all that junk food!
When I first arrived in Missouri, I was very excited to see Diet Sun Drop is sold here. This was one of my favorites as a kid in North Carolina, along with the even more regional Diet Cheerwine. It’s only occasionally been available in other places I’ve lived, so it’s fun to have it back.
While Sun Drop seems to be available primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, another favorite has less-defined borders. Diet Mountain Dew Code Red, basically cherry Diet Mountain Dew, first became available when I lived in Texas around 20 years ago, but it stuck around just long enough for me to become addicted. The cherry flavor made it much better than regular Diet Mountain Dew, but it still packed a lot of caffeine, making it a nice coffee substitute.
I assumed Code Red had been discontinued, but I came across it in a Virginia gas station on my way back home from a 2005 trip to the Northeast. In the ensuing 16 years, it’s been like playing a game of whack-a-mole trying to find it.
I moved from the Dallas-Fort Worth area to Odessa, in West Texas, in 2006. While they didn’t have Code Red in Odessa, they did have it a couple hours away in Lubbock. So each time I would go to Lubbock for a Texas Tech game, I headed to the grocery store afterward and grabbed three or four 12-packs.
Eventually, Code Red disappeared from Lubbock, so I had to go two hours farther north to Amarillo to get it, and excuses to go to Amarillo were much harder to come by.
I did find Code Red in Georgia when I lived there, though the stores selling it were inconsistent. But it was nice to have it available so close to home.
I was never able to find Code Red in the Northwestern U.S. in my seven years living there. However, we did come across it a couple times in Utah and Colorado while driving between my mom’s house in Texas and the Northwest.
One time, the Pepsi delivery man was still in the soda aisle when I came across several 12-packs of Code Red. I personally thanked him for making my day.
We also came across Code Red at a Meijer store in Kentucky on a 2018 trip. They also happened to sell Devil Dogs snack cakes, another item I love but can rarely find.
When we moved to Missouri, I didn’t initially find Code Red. Luckily, we were able to make a couple trips to find it at Meijer stores in Indiana and Illinois.
Oddly enough, I found another drink I’ve long searched for on a May trip to see the Land Between the Lakes in Kentucky. For decades, I’ve heard rumors that there’s a diet version of Cherry Lemon Sun Drop, but I’ve never found it.
I was taking care of the dog in our motel room while my wife ran to Walmart. She knows to search for Code Red in any new town we visit. Instead, she called to tell me she saw my even more white whale, Diet Cherry Lemon Sun Drop.
I asked her to pick me up and take me to the store, so I could see it myself, and hope that the dog didn’t go crazy while left alone. They only had it in small plastic bottles, but it was still exciting to finally find it.
As for the taste, the cherry flavor was kind of faint compared to Code Red. That’s OK, because regular Diet Sun Drop is much better than regular Diet Mountain Dew, so it doesn’t need to be masked as much. But the ultimate verdict was, even if Diet Cherry Lemon Sun Drop became more available, it wouldn’t be a substitute for Code Red.
Lo and behold, we stopped at Schnucks on Arsenal in St. Louis around the same time, and it had Code Red. I stocked up, but was delighted that I would have it so close to home for the first time in nearly a decade.
Well, just as soon as it appeared, it was gone. I haven’t been able to find Code Red at any other Schnucks, or other Missouri stores, and even went back to Arsenal and came up empty.
Instead, they have signs up saying soda manufacturers have discontinued certain items during the pandemic. So I figure that means Code Red.
But the story does have a semi-happy ending. On a recent trip to Walmart in Union, I came across something called Mountain Dew Major Melon Zero Sugar. Since it’s rare that they have special diet flavors of Mountain Dew, I bought a 12-pack.
The couple other non-Code Red diet flavors I’ve found over the years have been pretty drab, but Major Melon was good, with the watermelon flavor delivering. So, hopefully, it will stick around for a while.