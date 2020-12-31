I recently heard about the state legislative discussion to possibly move school board elections to November.
The idea, which was brought up in a previous session but failed, is a good one. More people vote in November, and it’s always a good thing to have higher participation in deciding who makes major decisions.
I say, while you’re at it, move the city elections to November too. Save money and eliminate April elections entirely.
The Union R-XI Board of Education disagreed with my opinion when members were asked to give their thoughts to the Missouri School Boards’ Association. The main argument was that moving elections to November would make the elections too political.
It’s no surprise that school boards would be opposed to the move. Obviously, there is good reason why school boards like the current system.
April elections don’t attract a lot of challengers, so that usually means a good chance of re-election for the incumbent board members. And if no one applies to challenge the incumbents, the election is canceled outright, saving the school districts money.
Politics
I think it would be a good thing to introduce some nonpartisan races to the supercharged political atmosphere in November.
With the current partisan primary system, we rarely have major local races in November. In 2020, Franklin County had only one contested legislative race, which wasn’t very close, and no countywide races in November.
The more competitive races are in the August Republican primary, which not everyone votes in. Adding school board or city council/alderman races would provide a local angle to the November races.
But the argument that November elections are more political also is flawed.
When I worked in Redmond, Ore., they had school board elections in May. That didn’t stop the leader of the Central Oregon Constitutional Guard from running for the school board. Though he lost by a large margin to a more moderate candidate, it’s hard to say the race wasn’t political.
And when I was in Odessa, Texas, some far-right members took over the school board. They instituted a controversial elective Bible class that put the district in litigation for years. Eventually, most of those members left the board, and one of them was replaced by the wife of a local Democratic leader (if you are wondering how a Democrat got elected in West Texas, her husband also was a legendary former high school football coach). She stopped cooperating with my newspaper after we reported on her son’s arrest.
And while Union R-XI board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said he didn’t know most board members political affiliations, members of the board have been seen involved with politics. One Union R-XI board member purchased a Missourians Against Mandatory Masking T-shirt at the July board of aldermen meeting attended by hundreds of anti-mask protesters. While he wasn’t there representing the school board (maybe he just wanted a souvenir from 2020), it was still about as political an event as there has been in Union recently.
And, in August, the school board had a 4-3 vote on whether to send kids back to school five days a week or institute a hybrid system where each student went twice a week (either way they had an option for students who wanted to attend class all virtually). That was a controversial issue and it is understandable why the vote was close, but it certainly implies there are already political divisions within the board.
Politics, on their own, are not necessarily bad. I do understand why the school board wants to avoid blind partisanship. Neither Democrats nor Republicans have a monopoly when it comes to good or bad ideas, so it’s a positive not to line up too much with either side.
One area I strongly agree with the Union board on is not making school board elections partisan.
When I worked in Cobb County, Ga., the school board was elected by party. I remember one candidate refused to debate his opponent, but they did both schedule town halls with voters on the same night in different rooms of the same school.
As you might guess, the opponent who wanted to debate wandered into the room where her opponent was speaking and things quickly turned into a debate. It was a silly situation that probably was made worse by partisanship.
But I have confidence that the Union R-XI board can deal with November elections in a more constructive way. Elections should be held when the most people participate, and that’s November.
Now, the one legitimate knock against November elections is the school board would have elections every year, including odd-number years when there is no presidential or Congressional races on the ballot.
But this works out OK, since Union school board members are elected for three-year terms. So if you have a light-turnout election in November 2021, you will be getting the turnout for the 2024 presidential election the next time you run.
So let’s hope that school boards and the Legislature rethink things and put elections where the most people have access to them.