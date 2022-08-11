Geoff Folsom

Geoff Folsom

I’ve had a bit of experience with covering politicians in my 19 years reporting. I’ve at least been able to ask a question or two of two former presidents, 10 sitting senators (sitting at the time I talked to them, at least) and governors of four states.

But one thing I do not have much experience in is reporting on U.S. Senate elections. That’s because I have not lived in many places with competitive elections or Senate elections at all, recently.