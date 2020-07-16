I must admit to being a bit torn on things reopening.
While I think caution is wise in dealing with COVID-19, the reality is, five months ago, my wife and I moved to a part of the country where we hadn’t spent much time. We love exploring whatever area we live in, as well as taking road trips to see nearby attractions.
Obviously, our plans for exploring this area took a hit when most attractions were shut down for months. So, while we want to make sure we’re being safe, we’ve jumped at the chance to visit fun places as they have reopened (many with restrictions).
Since things started reopening, we’ve gone to the aquarium and zoo in St. Louis and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City. On July 4, we decided to do something America-related and took a road trip to Abraham Lincoln sites in Springfield, Ill.
One of the last places we visited before the pandemic shut everything down was Lincoln’s boyhood home in Indiana. Since then, I’ve wanted to see Springfield, where Lincoln spent his years before becoming president.
We first went to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, which was a pretty quick 2 1/2-hour drive.
Once inside, we went straight to the main attraction, the replica of Lincoln’s White House. It takes you through how Lincoln dealt with the issue of slavery, with a replica of the cabinet meeting where he introduced the Emancipation Proclamation.
Perhaps the most powerful part of the museum was a hallway you walk through where images in mirrors are yelling their thoughts on slavery at you.
The museum then goes through the Civil War, up to Lincoln’s assassination.
You learn about the years leading up to Lincoln’s presidency by entering a replica of his log cabin. It has displays on Lincoln’s time as a postmaster, as well as how his hatred of slavery started with a trip to New Orleans as a young man.
The museum has a high-tech theater where a lifelike “historian” tells you about some of its artifacts. I was legitimately unsure if he was a real person when he first came out.
To keep from overcrowding, the museum had a timed entry, but we bought tickets online shortly before arriving and it went fine. Masks are required, but the air conditioning is great, so it was comfortable.
We broke for lunch and grabbed Chicago-style pizza (it’s pretty amazing that Springfield is a lot closer to St. Louis than Chicago, but Chicago food was everywhere), before going to Lincoln’s home.
The inside of the house and visitor center, part of the Lincoln Home National Historic Site, were closed (kind of funny how the federal government is pushing reopening, yet their sites are the ones still closed), but the area was still worth a visit.
The blocks around the house were made to look as they did in Lincoln’s time. It reminded me of the Old Salem area in North Carolina, where you are immersed in a historic world.
Finally, we stopped at the Lincoln Tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery, which features a statue of Lincoln and a 117-foot-tall obelisk. We had to view it from the outside, since the inside of the tomb is closed to the public at the moment. It was still awe-inspiring to be so close to the greatest American.
So, as you can see, there is a lot to do relatively close by. Just make sure you wear a mask when you visit so we can keep seeing more attractions reopen.