The Missourian’s website recently ran a story from the Missouri Independent saying that a group called Better Elections is behind an initiative petition to get “ranked choice” voting on the 2022 ballot in Missouri, doing away with partisan primaries.
If you’ve read my columns before, you’ll know I’m an oddball who thinks mail-in voting is great. So you won’t be surprised to learn I think ranked-choice elections also are a good idea.
Of course, anything is better than the mess now, where few voters take part in August partisan primaries. Usually, the winner of the primary runs unopposed in November (which means a Republican in conservative areas like Franklin County and a Democrat in some more liberal counties).
So if you aren’t a die-hard partisan who votes in party primaries, that means you might not get a say in county elections.
Now I know some people will see “ranked choice” and think of the mess of an election they had last summer in the New York City mayoral election, where it took two weeks to count the ballots. First of all, that’s New York, where counting ballots has always been an issue.
But what really made that election dumb is that the ranked choice vote was done as part of partisan primaries. After the ranked choice primaries, the Democratic and Republican winners moved on to face each other in the November election, just like politics as usual.
Under the Missouri proposal, the four candidates with the most votes in the primary advance to the general election, regardless of party. Then in the general election, voters would be allowed to rank those four candidates from first choice to last or just vote for their top choice.
The good thing about this system is it helps moderate candidates. If you’ve wondered why Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski didn’t have a problem voting to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 riot, it’s because they don’t have to worry about facing a challenger to their right in a primary full of only Republican voters. They both live in states with a ranked choice system.
Even in liberal New York, their flawed ranked choice system managed to produce a moderate Democratic nominee, Eric Adams, who cruised to victory in November.
I lived from 2013-15 in Washington state where we had a similar, but worse, system, called the top-two or “jungle primary.”
Like in ranked choice, all candidates from all parties took part in the initial primary, but only the top two vote getters moved on to the November general election.
I lived in conservative Eastern Washington, which sometimes meant having two Republicans on the November ballot, just as liberal areas like Seattle sometimes had two Democrats face each other (or even a Democrat against a Socialist). While that might be disappointing to members of the opposing party, at least you got to vote for someone, and usually one candidate was more appealing than the other.
That happened in a 2014 Congressional election for an open seat between two Republicans. Former NFL player Clint Didier ran as Trump before Trump, while his opponent Dan Newhouse, a former state agriculture director, was still very conservative but more practical. The two emerged from a crowded primary, and Newhouse narrowly won with help from Democrats and independents.
Newhouse ended up voting loyally with Trump but finally broke with him and voted to impeach Trump in his second impeachment trial. That’s something that would be tough to do with a partisan primary coming up.
But the jungle primary has one major flaw. That was exposed in Washington state in the 2016 election, when three Democrats and two Republicans ran for an open state treasurer seat. Washington ended up with two Republicans facing off in the treasurer’s race in the general election. No candidate received more than 25 percent of the vote in the primary and the top two candidates were Republicans, with the three Democrats canceling out each other’s votes.
So even though Washington state is liberal overall, with Hillary Clinton winning the state by 16 points over Trump, it had no Democrat on the ballot in the general election in the treasurer’s race in 2016.
The hope is that ranked choice voting would ensure that wouldn’t happen. Hopefully, it will encourage more candidates to run, if they know that the election won’t just be about who is furthest to the right or left.
While the Missouri proposal was just for partisan elections, it could be great for April school board and municipal elections, as well. But first they need to get more than one candidate to run in some local elections, let alone the three or more candidates needed to make ranked-choice voting relevant.