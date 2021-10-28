One of the great things about living in Missouri is the number of places within reach for short trips.
I think of Milwaukee as pretty much bordering the North Pole and Nashville as the heart of the South. But my wife and I took trips to each of them the last two weekends. It was a lot of exhausting driving in a short time, but it is doable.
We went to Nashville Saturday, Oct. 23, for one of my musical bucket-list items — well, at least since 2018. In the last few years, Jason Isbell became one of my favorite performers under 70, and after COVID-19 canceled it last year, he returned to having a series of annual shows at the Ryman Auditorium, the home of the Grand Ole Opry from 1943 to 1974.
But even though we were only actually in Nashville about nine hours, we had some fun before the show.
My wife and I watch the newest episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” each week (it comes on at 8 p.m. Fridays, in case you are trying to tell it apart from the 500 reruns they also show). Normally, we would watch it later on DVR if we have to get up early for a trip the next morning. But whether it was divine intervention or the fact that they were showing a restaurant in our old home of Bend, Oregon, we decided to watch it Friday night when it first aired.
It turned out to be a different restaurant than the Bend eatery. (That caught our attention.) Host Guy Fieri went to a Jamaican restaurant in Nashville called Riddim N Spice that looked really good, so we decided to visit there before heading to the Country Music Hall of Fame and then the Isbell show.
We’ve been to dozens of so-called “Triple D” joints, but I don’t think we’ve ever been to one the day after its episode first aired. We got to the restaurant about 2 p.m.
We were lucky because there was no line to order when we first arrived, but more people arrived soon after we sat down. The line was nearly out the door by the time we left.
This was one of the few times we actually got to talk to the owners of a restaurant from “Triple D.” (I don’t know if it’s because the owners aren’t as involved as the show makes them appear to be or because they get more business once they appear on national television, so they take more time off.) But the owners of Riddim N Spice were there, basking in the glory of their television debut. They seemed very nice, and I am happy to see them get this boost in business.
The best-looking item they showed on “Triple D” had goat and rice. Even though I’d never eaten goat, I decided I needed to try this. Mine was curry goat with fried rice, which I think was a little different than what I saw on TV.
Either way, it was amazing. It was spicy but not too hot.
My wife got the oxtail, which also was delicious. We both got the “small” plates, which were more than enough to last us nearly the rest of the day.
It wasn’t cheap. Our two plates, along with juice, cost a bit over $50, but it was nice for an unusual treat.
It looked like Riddim N Spice had a little bit of trouble adjusting to the additional business. They served our food on Styrofoam to-go boxes, even though we ate in the restaurant. But metal trays were stacked by the trash areas, so they appear to have started the day with more permanent dishware and run out with no time to do the dishes.
From there, we drove a couple miles to downtown and the hall of fame. Even though I’m not a huge country music fan, I’ve written about my love of all sports and music (and pretty much anything else) halls of fame, and this one was huge.
It was a really fun museum that hit all the major eras of country music history. They had instruments and other memorabilia from early innovators like Roy Acuff and the Carter Family to people who started in country and transitioned to rock and roll (including Elvis Presley’s gold-plated Cadillac). They had a large display on Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and my favorite country subgenre, the 1970s “Outlaw” music, along with lots on the 1990s “Big Hat” era (probably my least favorite).
Like my favorite museums, the hall of fame connected the early days of its subject to the modern era with a huge temporary exhibit on Kacey Musgraves, who I am a huge fan of (just don’t ask me to name any of her songs). They even had a little memorabilia from Isbell.
The most emotional moment was a special display to honor John Prine, who died of COVID-19 last year. It was good to see the hall of fame avoid the mistakes of the pathetic CMA Awards, which failed to mention artists like Prine and Jerry Jeff Walker in its “in memoriam” segment at its 2020 awards.
I like the rotunda where they have the actual “hall of fame” part. It featured plaques with each inductee’s face and information (I hope they didn’t pay whoever did Johnny Cash’s awful rendering). It was nice to have plaques you could touch instead of, like they have in a lot of newer halls of fame, some kind of a screen where you have to look up the inductee (which I can do at home).
Regular admission was $32, but my wife got a major discount because she works in health care.
We could walk from there to the Ryman, so we didn’t move our car. (This turned out to be a big mistake, since parking for eight hours downtown cost us $38.)
It’s amazing how crowded downtown Nashville is, even compared with when we went in 2018. I knew it was a huge place for bachelorette parties, but the city is really reaching Las Vegas levels of tourism.
That was evident in the cost of hotels. There didn’t appear to be anything nice for less than $100, and the fancy downtown hotels went for $500 a night or more. It probably had something to do with the Kansas City Chiefs being in town to play the Tennessee Titans — people wearing red and gold were everywhere — but it’s probably always busy on fall weekends.
Because of this, we stayed Saturday night in Clarksville, Tennessee, 50 miles up the road. That also gave me a small head start to get back to Union to cover the History Fair Sunday.
I’m thinking Nashville has a lot of issues, too. We walked through a nice park downtown between the Country Music Hall of Fame, convention center, Predators hockey arena and a Hilton hotel.
There were gentlemen in the park sharing what appeared to be a crack pipe. Say what you want about downtown St. Louis, but I haven’t seen that in person there.
From there we headed to the Ryman, which opened as the Union Gospel Tabernacle in 1892. It has a more modern area where you enter and buy concessions before you enter the main “Mother Church of Country Music” part.
Since I’m going to see Isbell again Nov. 30 in St. Louis, I’ll write more about his set later on. But I wanted to mention the opening act, Joy Oladokun, who performed a great set of socially conscious rock and soul music with funny stories in between songs.
I wasn’t familiar with Oladokun before the show, but she had me hooked when she said she wants to be “the Black Bruce Springsteen.” I wasn’t the only one impressed.
Oladokun got a thunderous standing ovation at the end of her set. I think that’s probably a big deal for any opening act in the Ryman. But it brought chills to see it for an openly gay Black woman in a theater where the balcony was once known as the Confederate Gallery because it opened for an 1897 gathering of the United Confederate Veterans.