I’m usually someone who tends to overanalyze comedy.
At the recent Union Valentine’s Comedy Show, one of the comedians was saying all birthdays should be treated like they are special, like “sweet 16” or “dirty 30.” He suggested “55, still alive.”
Instead of laughing, I pointed out (to myself anyway) that 55 already has a nickname, “the double nickel.”
So getting me to laugh can be a tall order. But even I admit I laughed at a recent viral video of a Texas lawyer whose Zoom filter made him appear as an adorable saucer-eyed cat during an online meeting with a judge.
As someone who has been scolded by a Texas judge, I could relate to the attorney when he whimpered, “I’m not a cat” to his honor. Perhaps that familiarity made me find the video particularly funny, to the point I unleashed a rare laugh out loud.
But once I learned the identity of the lawyer without the cat filter, my purring stopped. I remembered the name of the attorney, Rod Ponton, from my days as a reporter in Odessa, Texas. Ponton was the city attorney for the city of Alpine, Texas, in the Big Bend region, and someone who fought against the open meetings law in Texas.
After an Alpine city councilman was indicted and charged with violating the open meetings act in 2005, Ponton and Houston criminal defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, known for defending former Congressman Tom Delay, cult leader David Koresh and serial killer suspect Robert Durst, teamed up to challenge criminal penalties in the law.
Everyone deserves a defense, but Ponton thought the First Amendment allowed city councils and other lawmakers to discuss any issue they wanted in closed session, as long as they voted in public.
In 2009, Ponton told me he wasn’t for any secret dealings. But if the public couldn’t access meetings, it would be very hard to guarantee that.
I suppose it’s appropriate that Ponton turned into a cat, since opposition to open government seems to have at least nine lives.
Some local governments have been slow to make meetings available on video, which would be a help to people who either can’t get out of the house when the meeting is going on or who have COVID-19 concerns. But there appears to be positive news on this front.
A recent Union committee meeting had a discussion about video capabilities for the board room on the agenda, though the discussion was pushed back after snow. Hopefully that will include showing meetings either live or on video recording.
Then there are closed sessions, where boards can discuss certain topics like legal or personnel issues behind closed doors. They usually give the bare minimum amount of information about why they are meeting secretly.
Oregon had a good solution to this. Reporters were allowed to sit in on the closed sessions as long as they did not report what was discussed. It seemed to keep everyone honest.
Power Failure
Unfortunately, the cat lawyer wasn’t my only recent reminder of my days as a Texas reporter. I’d hoped to never hear the acronym ERCOT again, but it’s been all over the news lately.
ERCOT, or the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, manages the power grid that most of the state uses because it wants to avoid the federal regulations most other states deal with. That blew up in their face with the recent winter storms that left millions of Texans without power for days.
Back in 2009, I wrote about the need for ERCOT to build new transmission lines to connect West Texas wind turbines and other energy sources to the population centers like Dallas, Houston and Austin. It turned out that it doesn’t matter what transmission lines you have if you don’t winterize your power sources, whether that means heating wind turbines or insulating natural gas lines.
Of course, Texas was just as bad about plowing roads as it is keeping the heat on. I have to give Missouri credit — everyone did as good a job as any place I can remember in plowing the roads and keeping electricity going in the recent winter storms, despite bitterly cold temperatures.
If only they could have plowed my driveway.