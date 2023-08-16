At the Hall
Buy Now

Geoff Folsom shows off his "41" pin outside the Basketball Hall of Fame induction at the Springfield Symphony Hall.

 Maria Folsom

I never really thought about attending a sports hall of fame ceremony until 2017.

That’s when I noticed a former coworker of mine named Michael Castellon posting photos on Facebook of driving from Texas to Cooperstown, New York to attend the Baseball Hall of Fame induction of former Texas Rangers catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez. I knew Michael was a huge fan of Pudge, and driving such a distance did seem like a legitimate way to put a bow on that fan-player relationship.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.