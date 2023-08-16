I never really thought about attending a sports hall of fame ceremony until 2017.
That’s when I noticed a former coworker of mine named Michael Castellon posting photos on Facebook of driving from Texas to Cooperstown, New York to attend the Baseball Hall of Fame induction of former Texas Rangers catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez. I knew Michael was a huge fan of Pudge, and driving such a distance did seem like a legitimate way to put a bow on that fan-player relationship.
It got me thinking about whether there was an athlete who I would drive that far to see inducted into a hall of fame. Even though the guy who came to mind still had a couple years left in his career at the time, the answer was crystal clear – Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki.
Being a guy who grew up idolizing guys like two sport star Bo Jackson and Duke basketball star Johnny Dawkins, it might of seemed odd at one time for my all-time favorite player to end up being a German who never played college basketball, but Dirk earned my sports love through a 21-year career, all with the Mavericks.
I’d lived in the Dallas area for seven years when the Mavs drafted Dirk in 1998. I didn’t fully become a Mavs fan until 2002, when my favorite childhood team, the Charlotte Hornets, moved to New Orleans. This gave me a chance to switch teams, and it came at just the right time, with the Mavericks developing into a perennial playoff team, after being miserably bad the first decade I lived in Dallas, and Dirk becoming a superstar.
I bought a Mavericks half season ticket package for the 2002-03 season, the first time I’d done anything like that. The tickets allowed me to see numerous playoff games. I even kept a partial ticket package for years after I moved from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, going to games when I could, including seeing the Mavericks in the NBA Finals in 2006, when they lost to the Miami Heat, and again in 2011, when the Mavericks stunned the world by defeating the Heat “superteam” with Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh. Seeing Dirk lift the championship trophy after years of ups and downs was the most gratifying experience of my sports fandom, and I felt like an ever-so small part of it from my nosebleed seats.
I grew into adulthood with Dirk, going from a 24-year-old who didn’t really know what he was doing when Dirk was drafted to a happily married 44-year old with a 15-year journalism career when he retired.
So shortly after Nowitzki retired in 2019, I started thinking about going to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 2023, when Dirk was to become eligible for the hall.
With Dirk being the sixth all-time leading scorer in NBA history, it was a formality that he would go in the Hall of Fame. But tickets didn’t go on sale until the day his induction became official in April 2023. Unlike the Baseball Hall of Fame, which holds its induction in a field, the Basketball Hall of Fame induction is a little more formal, with pretty pricey tickets for the event at the Springfield Symphony Hall. But I was able to secure two of the lowest price tickets, still $150 each for the upper balcony of the theater, for the Aug. 12 event.
My wife and I started driving to Massachusetts the day before the induction, trudging up to our seats after watching part of a red-carpet arrival for the inductees.
I became a little worried a couple weeks before we left, when I received an email from the Basketball Hall of Fame with some information about the ceremony. I purchased a Dirk shirt I was planning to wear but scuttled those plans when the email said the dress code for the evening was "business." I was not sure exactly what that meant, since business dress for a small town newspaper reporter and NBA legends can be two different things, so I wasn't sure if I needed to wear a tie or what.
My wife was nice enough to make me a "Nowitzki - 41" pin, so I could still wear something to celebrate Dirk at the ceremony.
We arrived at the ceremony to see people waiting outside wearing everything from basketball jerseys to fancy suits, so I figured my button-up shirt was fine. My goal as far as fashion is to just not be the worst-dressed man at an event.
It was pretty awesome seeing Dirk go up to the stage, with Jason Kidd and Steve Nash, Hall of Fame teammates who served as his presenters.
In his speech, Dirk thanked many of the players and coaches I watched him work with over the decades. He also paid tribute to his German basketball mentor, Holger Geschwinder, as well as his parents, who were in attendance, and whom he addressed in his native German. He also thanked the Mavs fans, with a decent contingent of us making the trip, making as much noise as we could.
The only sad part was I couldn’t thank Michael Castellon for inspiring this idea. He passed away in 2020. So I’ll dedicate the trip to him.
Then there were all the other inductees, including rival Wade. I was not a fan of Wade after he and James mocked Dirk playing with the flu during the 2011 NBA Finals, but it was appropriate for them to go in together. Wade's speech had some nice moments, like saying being inducted with Dirk was "therapy" after their on-court battles, though he sure took plenty of time.
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and point guard Tony Parker also went in the Hall of Fame. While the Spurs fans can be annoying, their players and coaches are hard to hate, and “Pop” and Parker gave great speeches.
One thing that sets the Basketball Hall of Fame apart is it’s not just for NBA legends, they have representatives from professional and college ranks, men and women, American and international players. So seeing some of those people inducted was also fun, even if it contributed to the ceremony’s 3 ½ hour running time.
I was nearly brought to tears by the induction of former North Carolina State coach Jim Valvano, who I loved as a child growing up in North Carolina.
And Missouri had a couple connections, including the induction of 88-year-old Gene Bess, who retired in 2020 after five decades with Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff and 1,300 victories, the most at any level of college basketball.
And the 1976 U.S. The Olympic women’s team, the first female team to be inducted, gave a shout out to the University of Central Missouri, which gave the team a place to practice when women’s basketball was not well established.
One more Missouri memory. After the ceremony, my wife and I stopped for late-night burritos at the nearby casino. We noticed several current and former basketball stars sitting a couple tables over, including St. Louis’ own Jayson Tatum, a first-team All-NBA forward with the Boston Celtics and one of those guys whose play brings me joy, even if I don’t care for the team he plays for.
I didn’t want to bother the guy while he was eating, but I figured I should say something when I see a local guy 1,100 miles away.
So, as we were leaving I walked by Tatum and said “Let’s get a (NBA) team in St. Louis!”
He looked at me, smiled and nodded, which made an already awesome day better.
