Despite the Kansas City Chiefs’ underwhelming performance in the Super Bowl, I’m still a huge fan of the team’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.
Not one to rush through things, my education took me to three different colleges over parts of three decades before I earned my degree. One thing all the colleges I attended have in common is they produce championship-winning athletes. While Mahomes is the biggest star of the three, the smaller schools I attended had players who punched above their weight.
Patrick Mahomes
Texas Tech is where I did the bulk of my studies. It was the only school with a football team at the time I attended, so I still pull for the Red Raiders. While they’ve had award-winning running backs and quarterbacks who put up video game numbers since I attended the school in the 1990s, they all had forgettable pro careers.
That was until Mahomes. In the first four years of his career, he has blown away the NFL performance of any Texas Tech offensive player. He puts up monster numbers and has played in two Super Bowls and won a league MVP award.
Of course, it’s a little bittersweet for Texas Tech fans since the Red Raiders went 7-6 and 5-7 in 2015 and 2016, respectively, the two years Mahomes started there. We don’t get to look back on his college days the way fans of all-time greats like Michael Jordan and Peyton Manning, who had individual and team success in college, can.
Even Tom Brady, who was a sleeper sixth-round draft pick before becoming the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, had more success in college, helping the Wolverines to 10-3 and 10-2 seasons (though he split time with Drew Henson).
But with Texas Tech football falling into an even deeper pit in recent years, we are glad to be able to pull for Mahomes on Sundays, since Saturdays often aren’t fun.
And Mahomes really seems proud of being a Red Raider, going to see the Texas Tech basketball team (which is much more successful now than football) on many occasions. And, other than being in some cheesy commercials, he seems like a great guy.
The other two schools I attended were smaller NCAA Division II colleges. They both produced memorable athletes, though they’ve unfortunately both been marred by cheating scandals.
Patrick Reed
I attended what was then Augusta State University in Georgia for a year. It’s gone through several name changes over the years and is now simply Augusta University (which is what it really should have been all along).
As you might guess for a school near the home of The Masters tournament, Augusta is best known for its golf program, which unlike the school’s other sports, competes at the NCAA Division I level.
The best known alumnus is Patrick Reed, who has nine professional golf wins, most notably the 2018 Masters. Unlike Mahomes, Reed led Augusta to unprecedented success, winning NCAA team championships in 2010 and 2011 (though it’s college golf, so no one really cares).
But Reed is just as well known for controversy, including feuding with teammates during the 2018 Ryder Cup, asking security to escort his family out of the 2014 U.S. Open and being penalized two strokes for improving his ball’s position during a 2019 tournament.
But deep down, I kind of like Reed. He’s one of those guys who I feel bad for because he is criticized so much.
Full Disclosure: I originally wrote this column before the Super Bowl, but I pushed it back. I knew I would have to update the Mahomes part, based on what happened in the big game, but didn’t know I would have to add another possible Patrick Reed cheating scandal.
On Jan. 30 on the 10th hole at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, Reed declared an embedded lie in the rough, even though his ball had bounced to that spot, which you are, apparently, not supposed to do. Reed (or his wife) also were accused of using a fake Twitter account to defend him after Reed’s official account included an identical tweet to one of the alleged burner account. Despite the controversy, Reed went on to win the tournament by five shots.
That’s not the Patrick I wanted to see win, but I guess it’s better than nothing.
Evan Gattis
Though I’m older than baseball player Evan Gattis, we both ended up at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin (UTPB) for one year, 2009-10.
I went there while working for the paper in Odessa, Texas, to finish up my degree after a decade away from college.
Gattis took an even more indirect route. He was a Major League prospect coming out of high school but planned to play for a major college program.
Instead, he quit school and baseball in 2006 and had a bout with clinical depression and spent time in drug and alcohol rehab. He worked at times as a parking valet, ski-lift operator and as a custodian.
But he cleaned up and was able to earn enough interest in his one year at UTPB to be drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 23rd round of the 2010 MLB draft.
Gattis became a favorite of mine after I moved to Atlanta and he was working his way through the Braves minor league system. Though I never met him in college, I was hoping I’d get to see him play in Atlanta.
Oddly enough, the last Braves game I attended before moving to Washington state was opening night in 2013. Gattis made his Major League debut in their second game, hitting a home run off Hall-of-Famer Roy Halladay.
Unfortunately, I’d left town by then. But I certainly pulled for Gattis in his rookie year, when he scored a promising 21 home runs.
It was exciting having a guy from my small school playing for my favorite team, but that changed when Gattis was traded to the Houston Astros before the 2015 season. He hit a home run in Game 7 of the 2017 American League Championship Series, and the Astros went on to win the World Series.
While that title was marred by the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, Gattis at least had the decency to apologize and admit they cheated baseball.
Gattis has retired from the game, but not before giving me some great memories. Let’s hope that the fun memories Patrick Mahomes brings never require an apology.