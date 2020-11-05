I’m a fan of baseball stadiums, national parks, crude comedy and even historic bridges. But I’m not such a weirdo that I post on message boards about those things.
No, that honor is reserved for one thing — the music of Bruce Springsteen. I started as a fan when my family briefly lived near Springsteen in New Jersey when I was a child and my fandom has intensified in the last 13 years or so, since I saw my first Bruce concert.
Since then, I’ve seen Bruce and the E Street Band nine more times in concert, in cities from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., with some of those approaching four hours. But over the last decade, Bruce has only released one record that featured the full band, 2014’s “High Hopes.”
That record included several covers and rerecorded versions of well-known songs. So I was excited to learn that Springsteen would be releasing “Letter to You,” his first album of all original songs with the E Street Band since 2009.
Even that statement gets a bit of an asterisk, since three songs, “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest” and “Song for Orphans” were written before Springsteen’s first album in 1973 but never released officially.
There’s no question the older songs are among the stronger ones on the album, featuring Springsteen’s early Dylanesque songwriting. Despite their being written in another time, the E Street Band brings them to life.
That also is the case on several newer songs, where the verses can be a bit clunky. The band, which recorded the album live in Springsteen’s studio over less than a week, consistently lifts the songs up in the chorus. After not hearing much of it for the past decade, it’s great to hear that “E Street Sound.”
Possibly more than on any album since 1980’s “The River,” you can hear each band member stand out, from the tickle of Roy Bittan’s piano to the wail of Jake Clemons’ saxophone.
That brings us to the theme of many of the new songs — mortality. At 71, Bruce looks back at fallen friends and faces his own later years. Most prominent of them is Jake’s uncle, Clarence Clemons, the legendary E Street saxophone player who died in 2011.
Racing against the clock is evident in “Last Man Standing,” which tells of Springsteen’s early days playing in American Legion and Knights of Columbus halls with his first band, The Castiles. It was written after the 2018 death of George Theiss, who had been the only other surviving member of the band.
Other songs like the rocking “Ghosts” and the closing “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” go over similar territory. Many people on the Springsteen message board I frequent were brought to tears with the latter, with lines like “When all the summers have come to an end” and “Death is not the end.”
The album features one overtly political song, “Rainmaker.” It was reportedly written when George W. Bush was president but fits the current times well.
Then there’s “Burnin’ Train,” which is as strong as any rock song Bruce has written since “Radio Nowhere” on 2007’s “Magic,” the album that first inspired me to see Bruce live (I wish I lived here at the time because the St. Louis show on that tour was one of Bruce’s best this century).
Overall, I still prefer 2019’s “Western Stars to Letter to You.” “Western Stars,” which I put right up there with “Magic” as Springsteen’s best albums since reuniting with the E Street Band in 1999, went in a completely different direction, featuring an elaborate string section on songs about lonely characters from a Hollywood stuntman to a man chasing wild horses in Montana.
But “Letter to You” is a classic in its own right, with soaring choruses and its ability to feature the band. Springsteen fans are very lucky to have two great albums in just over a year.
Unfortunately, Bruce didn’t tour behind “Western Stars,” and, with the pandemic, now says any “Letter to You” tour won’t happen until 2022 at the earliest. While I hope to see Bruce and the E Street Band play another show (I’ll even be happy if they cut back to just three hours), it’s nice to have great music, new and old, to entertain me in the meantime.