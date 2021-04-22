With a new house and a nice yard (except when mowing), we recently decided to add a new member to the family.
My wife has been looking at shelter dogs for a while now. First, we tried the Franklin County Humane Society, but we were told the dog we were interested in is aggressive around other animals. We have our little Chihuahua mix, Lucy, and our aging cat, Jude, so that didn’t sound good.
I was fine with the pets we had, but I didn’t mind another dog. Still, I was a little surprised when my wife called me the other day and told me she’d adopted an Australian shepherd mix puppy (that’s what the shelter said, though he looks like a black lab to us) from the Humane Society of Missouri, which is near her work in St. Louis.
I was in no position to complain since I’d just purchased tickets to a Ryder Cup golf practice round without permission, so my wife making a major commitment of her own without telling me gave me a “pass.”
The shelter named the dog Sirius after the character Sirius Black in the Harry Potter series. As a huge Potter fan, my wife wasn’t going to change the name.
My wife asked me to bring Lucy and meet her at the shelter after work Tuesday, April 14, in St. Louis. We wanted Lucy to meet Sirius, who came from Alabama, on neutral turf, out of concern Lucy would be territorial if she first saw Sirius at “her” house.
The paperwork was all done ahead of time, and they brought Sirius, a cute little guy, out to us with no wait.
I’m not sure Lucy was in the right frame of mind to meet her new “brother” since she is terrified of car rides and was still recovering. She spent the drive shivering on my lap, accidentally rolling the window down several times while driving down Interstate 44 at 70 mph.
Sirius did not have this issue. He got in his pet carrier and went right to sleep in the car.
Our first stop was the pet store to get Sirius food and supplies. My wife beat me there since I had to stop for a 3-mile-long coal train. I had Lucy’s leash in my car, so my wife put Lucy on Sirius’s temporary leash and put Sirius in one of those small shopping carts.
Shortly after I arrived, Sirius decided he no longer wanted to be in the cart and dived head first onto the hard floor. I screamed, “Oh my god!” thinking we hadn’t even made it home before we lost our new dog.
Luckily, Sirius was fine. An employee ran over immediately to help. It turns out she works at the shelter and knew Sirius. She even helped name him and some other dogs after Harry Potter characters.
Once we got home, we quickly learned Sirius doesn’t immediately get all the privileges Lucy gets. We let Sirius stay in our bed, but after having to wash the sheets the next day, we thought better of that.
Potty training has been the biggest challenge. Working from home Wednesday and Thursday, I had to take Sirius outside to try to get him to go there. It’s been frustrating.
At one point, I took Sirius out and forgot to bring him back in with me. An hour later, I opened the door to take him out again, and Sirius was already outside waiting for me.
It was heartbreaking looking back on the doorbell video and seeing his little tail stop wagging after I shut the door on him. Well, you live and learn.
Lucy and Jude have had a tough time adjusting. At least I think Jude has since she’s been hiding since Sirius got there.
Lucy has not been happy to have to share attention. I now realize it’s a good thing we didn’t bring home a dog who has trouble with other pets because Lucy might have provoked the dog into making her a snack.
We also got a crate to put Sirius in at night. He cried a bit at first (and does so any time we get up at night) but now considers it his shelter during much of the day, even when we don’t shut the door. Once he gets potty trained, he can be freed. He’s getting better at that and mostly goes on the potty pads now.
Sirius is still having issues chewing stuff he’s not supposed to, including a hole in my pants leg. But he’s so cute doing it.
Getting a new dog has been exhausting and challenging, but I’m so happy we got Sirius. He’s a good boy, and he’s learning already. I’ll be relieved when he’s potty trained, though.