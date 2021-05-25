I feel a little less old today.
Phil Mickelson, who won his first professional tournament (as an amateur) in 1991, when I was a sophomore in high school, is the 2021 winner of the PGA Championship, one of golf’s four major tournaments. The 50-year-old ground out the victory at the Kiawah Island Ocean Course in South Carolina over the weekend against stars 20 years his junior, becoming the oldest player to win a major.
In Phil’s decadeslong rivalry with Tiger Woods, I guess I’d have to say I’ve been more Team Tiger, mainly because I wanted to see Tiger break the career record of 18 major titles held by Jack Nicklaus (despite Tiger’s personal failings). But with Tiger recovering from serious injuries in a car crash in February (oddly enough the same day I came down with COVID-19), Phil is my best hope to relive the good old days.
Phil is probably the sports figure I’ve grown up with more than any other. I first saw him in 1993 when I was a senior in high school at the Byron Nelson tournament near Dallas. My friends and I skipped school (which was stupid, and young people now should never do it). After spending the morning and part of the afternoon at the course, my friends wanted to head home, but I overheard some guys saying Mickelson was about to tee off.
With Mickelson having recently turned pro and already having tour victories under his belt, I figured he would be the next top player (that actually would have been Tiger, but Phil now has six major titles and 45 total tour victories, so he turned out pretty good). So I convinced my friends to stick around a little longer to watch Phil’s drive.
Phil’s tee shot was pretty unremarkable, but it’s cool to see a player who would go on to a great career at a young age. At the time, he used an actual wooden driver and didn’t wear a hat, giving up valuable advertising space. Both of those are unheard of now for a star player.
I next saw Phil play at the Masters in 1999 and 2000, back when my grandmother, who got on the list in the 1950s, was alive and could still get tickets. My main Masters memory of Phil came in 2000 when strong winds came through after a long rain delay.
Trying to keep himself warm in the unseasonably chilly temps in the 50s, Mickelson’s then-caddy Jim “Bones” Mackay came to the first hole out with an extra layer of clothes covering his Augusta National issued white coveralls. That was clearly a no-no with the “tradition unlike any other” powers that be since the coveralls were on the outside a few holes later.
The rules may seem stringent, but even Jack and Tiger’s caddies wore the white jumpsuits on the outside that day, and they have a lot more clout than Phil’s caddy.
Mickelson is legendary for his legions of fans. The first time I noticed this in person was at the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black on Long Island. For some reason, fans in the New York area love Mickelson, and this tournament was no exception.
The only time I actually saw Mickelson win a tournament was at the 2011 Houston Open. It wasn’t a great event, but it was cool seeing the fans line the 18th hole to applaud their favorite player as he cruised to victory. Former Secretary of State James Baker even presented Phil the trophy.
That’s one thing I appreciate about Phil compared to Tiger. Woods would never play a “lesser” tour event like Houston, instead focusing on the majors and worldwide events (with exceptions for events involving his sponsors). Mickelson played tournaments large and small.
Phil had an unremarkable performance when we saw him at the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in Washington state, but it was nuts the support he got, even while he was warming up on the driving range.
The last time I saw Phil play was at the 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which we went down to California for just before leaving Oregon for Missouri. It was also the last large sports event we attended before the pandemic.
Any time Mickelson came to a hole, his legions of fans followed. It was funny how peaceful it was watching the other groups of players since Phil had most of the fans. You could get up close to celebrities like Bill Murray and Ray Romano and star athletes like Aaron Rodgers and Wayne Gretzky because so many fans were following Phil.
But it was still cool seeing Phil play the little bit we got to. Despite nearing the big five-oh, he finished third that weekend.
That was obviously just a taste of the success Phil would see this year.
Mickelson is scheduled to play in September at the Ascension Charity Classic Champions Tour (formerly Senior Tour) event in September in St. Louis. Hopefully I’ll get to see him play one more time there.
Is this the last time a player older than me wins a major golf tournament? Who knows? Tom Watson came within one shot of winning the British Open Championship at 59, so anything is possible.