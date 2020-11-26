A recent Missourian “Five Times Five” question asked residents if they had ever competed in a 5-kilometer race.
Had they asked me, my response would have been, “Check back next week."
That’s because I was doing my first 5K the weekend that paper came out. For some reason, my wife thought it would be a good idea for us to take part in the Blue Note 5K, which is sponsored by the St. Louis Blues and benefits children’s programs.
The race was done virtually this year, meaning we do it wherever we want and then report our time, instead of having a mass of people leave from the same place at once.
If you haven’t noticed, I am taking strides to avoid using the words “ran” or “run,” since that isn’t what we were doing. Still, I wanted to walk as fast as we could so that my time wasn’t completely embarrassing.
I love taking walks but haven’t done it in a while, since I am recovering from pneumonia. And when we walk, we typically will take several breaks, but I wanted to minimize those this time.
I built some energy up by walking several miles on our recent visit to Six Flags, but that was done over several hours, with breaks for rides or food to keep us from doing too much at a time.
The smart thing to do would have been to build up to walking three miles (basically what a 5K is, for those who aren’t metrically oriented) without many stops, but the race kind of snuck up on us.
We were supposed to do the race the weekend of Nov. 14-15. Saturday was out of the question, since it poured rain all day. That meant we would go Sunday, which turned out to be clear, but with temperatures around 50 degrees and winds of more than 20 mph.
One of the things I love about writing this column is the ideas readers give me in response to my stories.
After I wrote about our walk over the summer at the Meramec Conservation Area near Sullivan, I got several suggestions for other walking spots in the area. One was for Route 66 State Park near Eureka, which has a trail that goes around the perimeter of the park that turned out to be almost exactly five kilometers.
As I said in my Meramec column, I also like trails that go in a loop, are paved and not hilly. Route 66 met all the criteria.
So we set out on the trail, my wife wearing her Blue Note 5K long-sleeved T-shirt (mine hadn’t arrived in time for the race). While the paved trail was a nice alternative to a dirt trail that would have been muddy after the previous day’s rain, it was hard on my legs.
I know I was walking faster than I usually do, because I got leg cramps and blisters on my feet that I’m not used to.
About halfway around the path, we ran into another couple walking the opposite direction wearing Blue Note T-shirts, apparently veterans of past races who were now doing the virtual event. The woman told us she missed the crowds cheering each other on. My wife responded with “air high-fives” for them.
We did take one short break when we finally came across a park bench. We paused our time in the race app while we rested. I’m not sure if you are supposed to do that, but we needed all the help we can get.
From there, the trail ran along the Meramec River for a while, giving us a view of the fancy homes on the cliffs overlooking the river. We got the feeling it would have been much prettier a few weeks earlier when the trees still had leaves.
After a while the trail kind of disappeared, and we had to finish the course walking on the park road. My legs were killing me. I was huffing and puffing, but we wouldn’t be deterred.
We finally got back to the parking lot where we started in a time of 1 hour, 12 minutes and 50 seconds. We entered that in the app. After the dust settled, we ended up in 1,030th place of 1,064 people who entered their times. We were about 55 minutes behind the winner.
Hey, at least we weren’t last! Plus, we were walking with out little dog Lucy, who had to mark her territory every few hundred feet. And it was something to check off my bucket list.
I did get one last surprise as I checked our mailbox when we got home. Ever since someone drove over our old mailbox, we’ve had our mail sent to a post office box. Generally, junk mail is the only thing that goes to the mailbox by our house, so I rarely check it.
Well, it turned out that my Blue Note shirt and participation medal had been in there for goodness knows how long. So at least I could wear them for our post-race selfie.
Which brings me to the second part of The Missourian’s 5K question, “Would you do it again?”
My response would be “definitely,” as long as there are no hills involved.