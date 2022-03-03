I’ve got good news and bad news about this week’s column.
The good news is that, after writing about community issues the last couple of weeks, I’m back writing about visiting a fun, cheap place fairly close to home.
The bad news is you can’t go. At least not for a year.
We’ve wanted to visit the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in Collinsville, Illinois, just across the Mississippi from downtown St. Louis, since seeing it on our favorite show, “Aerial America” shortly after moving here two years ago (also known as early in the pandemic).
I remember visiting Native American mounds as a child in North Carolina and Georgia but that was more than 35 years ago, so I definitely wanted to see the Cahokia Mounds.
Despite driving right past it on Interstate 55 several times, we never took the time to visit. But when I read recently that the visitor center would be closing at the end of February for at least a year to allow for millions in renovations, I knew I had to go.
I would have liked to have gone sooner so I could have told you all about the visitor center before it closed, but life, and winter weather, gets in the way. So, we finally decided to drive to the mounds Sunday, Feb. 27, the last day the visitor center would be open for an indeterminate amount of time.
We got off to a late start because my car got stuck in the ice Friday. By the time the ice melted, I had spun through so much mud trying to get unstuck that we had to call a tow truck. Our insurance company covered the tow, but one tow company canceled three hours after we ordered the tow. Another company was called, which did fine but we ended up not getting to the mounds until 3 p.m.
We wanted to walk up Monks Mound, the largest pyramid north of Mexico. But that was open until dusk, while the visitor center closed at 5 (plus the mounds will not be impacted by the visitor center renovations).
While the visitor center has a dated look, I really liked it. We were greeted by a very helpful volunteer, who seemed uncertain about her future but nonetheless enthusiastic about the site.
The museum was full of dioramas, which I love, of Mississippian life in the area. More than 10,000 people lived in Cahokia around 900 years ago, rivaling the population of London at the time.
It also had artifacts, with some you’d expect like pottery, arrowheads and ax heads. Others like a whole canoe found in the St. Francis River in Arkansas stood out.
It also had information on the archaeological digs that have gone on at the site for many years, with its own diorama.
The area most in need of improvement was the “theater” where visitors watch the 15-minute video on the history of Cahokia Mounds. The actual theater is no longer in use because of maintenance issues, so people sit in bleachers like those in a high school gym to watch the film on a television in the middle of a large room.
I would say we would have been better off watching the video at home (it is available at youtu.be/GAXBA2Pt9wE) but we would have missed out on the park employee introducing the video by reading off a piece of paper with the passion of a hostage statement.
After watching the video, we went to buy a refrigerator magnet in the gift shop. There, I got a glimpse of why employees might not all give one of only 24 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the United States the gravitas it deserves.
The young cashier’s boss came in to instruct her on how to give prizes to the winners of a silent auction. The cashier then asked her boss, in front of my wife and me, what her job status would be after the visitor center closed.
It was a chilling moment to see a stranger have to ask such a question.
By this time, the visitor center was less than an hour from closing for more than a year. And it sounds like they had given employees no guidance on what to do after it closed.
The boss told the cashier to call her after she got off work, but assured her she would not be unemployed. It seems like that is the kind of thing you would want to tell employees as soon as you tell them the museum is closing.
Let’s hope this was a simple misunderstanding, but, if it wasn’t, I hope the park is more informative to employees in the future. Though unlike her coworker in the theater, the cashier was very helpful.
From there, we took the short drive to the 100-foot tall Monks Mound, basically the great pyramid of the plains. While the 155 steps to the top looked imposing, we made the trip from the parking lot to the top in 15 minutes, and that’s with stopping a couple times.
At the flat top of the 955-by-775-foot mound, you could see why Cahokia was called “City of the Sun.” It had a nice view of downtown St. Louis, but the brightness of the late-day sun meant you did not want to look too long.
You also could see many of the 79 other mounds in the park. I previously thought all mounds were used for burials, but, here at least, only the conical mounds were. The chief of the tribe’s home, built around 1150 AD, previously sat atop Monks Mound.
Cahokia Mounds certainly has the history of many sites that are part of the National Park System. Hopefully someday, this will be part of that system. It is too important to be a mere Illinois state park.