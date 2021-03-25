One of the things I was excited about when I moved to Missouri just over a year ago was having the chance to experience more March Madness in person.
In my lifetime, I’ve attended at least 72 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games, including 12 in both 2011 — when I finally achieved my 25-year dream of seeing the Final Four — and in 2015, when I achieved a more bizarre dream of going to first and second round games in two different cities, driving between Portland and Seattle three times in four days.
But it was worth it because there often weren’t tournament games close by (meaning within 400 miles) in the Northwest.
Once I moved to Missouri I thought that would change. But (as with everything else) then COVID hit. The tournament was canceled in 2020.
But for 2021, they had another surprise. Instead of the tournament being held in 14 cities across the country like normal, the entire tournament would be played in Indiana, less than a five-hour drive away from me. Even though attendance was limited to about 25 percent capacity in most cases, I knew we had to go.
Not wanting to be shut out, I bought tickets to a couple games, one first round and one second round, when they went on sale a week before the tournament. This was a risk because all I knew was which arena the game would be played at and the day, the teams had not been selected yet.
I could immediately tell getting tickets would be tough, except at cavernous Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. Games at Butler’s much smaller Hinkle Fieldhouse, immortalized as the site of the championship game in the classic basketball movie “Hoosiers,” sold out almost instantly and resold for hundreds of dollars on the secondary market, while even games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where the NBA’s Indiana Pacers play, were no picnic to get.
The one first round game I got tickets for turned out to be No. 16 seed Hartford against No. 1 seed Baylor. It was pretty disappointing because as a Texas Tech fan, Baylor is a rival. But they’re not a rival I’d really want to even hate watch like the Texas Longhorns.
(Speaking of Texas Tech, even though the Red Raiders were the team I was most hoping to watch, that wasn’t really an option. Their first round game was at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, where attendance was so restricted they didn’t put tickets on sale to the public. Their second round game was at tiny Hinkle Fieldhouse, so ticket prices were through the roof).
I ended up buying tickets for one other first round game a couple days before we left for Indiana — Oregon State and Tennessee — after I saw on Twitter that Oregon State was putting their school allotment on sale to the general public. This was exciting because it gave us the chance to see a team we’d watched often in Oregon, but the problem was it started at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday, March 19, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, while the Baylor game started at 3:30 across downtown at Lucas Oil Stadium.
So I decided to just watch part of the Baylor game and then head over to watch the Oregon State Beavers.
Friday
After getting up early Friday and driving to Indianapolis, the Hartford-Baylor game was first up. We ended up leaving just before halftime. Hartford kept it close for a while before Baylor pulled away late in the first half.
We were up in the nosebleed seats at the Baylor game, so it took a while to get out of Lucas Oil Stadium. Then we waked to Bankers Life Fieldhouse, so we didn’t get to the Beavers game until midway through the first half.
There’s no light rail in Indianapolis, so the only option to walking appeared to be those Lime scooters, which look confusing. The scooters were everywhere, both being ridden, lying on the sidewalk or on the back of trucks being either brought back to their original locations or some scooter graveyard.
With Washington considering the scooters, I’m not sure how the teenagers we saw circling around like vultures on them would go over there. I thought it was funny, though.
Meanwhile, the Oregon State-Tennessee game turned out to be the highlight of the trip. The Beavers have long played second fiddle to their nearby rival University of Oregon Ducks but came into their own a week earlier by winning the Pac-12 Conference tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament as a 12 seed.
They kept the momentum going by upsetting No. 5 seed Tennessee for their first NCAA tournament win since 1982.
It was fun seeing the Beavers win, and I could rub it in the face of people I know from Oregon, since they weren’t allowed to attend games in person this year.
Saturday
We went into Saturday not having any tickets for games that day, so I would have to get on the StubHub and Ticketmaster apps to see if there were any good deals on the secondary market.
Meanwhile, Sunday’s second round game I bought tickets for turned out to be a huge deal. Illinois, a No. 1 seed that’s only 126 miles from Indianapolis, was playing Loyola Chicago, a fan favorite, largely because of 101-year-old team chaplain Sister Jean Delores Schmidt.
We saw Loyola practice the day before the 2018 Final Four in San Antonio, when they made an improbable run, so I would have loved to have seen them play their in-state rivals. And I’d wanted to see Illinois play this season, but the Illinois also didn’t allow fans. But once I saw the resale prices I changed my mind.
Tickets were starting at more than $300, so I made the tough decision to put ours up for sale for around that price (we also needed to get home as early as possible Sunday to pack and get any money we could for our upcoming move).
The tickets sold within minutes, which made me think I should’ve charged more. Even with the ridiculous fees Ticketmaster takes out (double dipping from both the buyer and seller, of course), I still got nearly $500 for tickets I’d paid $60 each for. We still had games to go to Saturday, and this sale gave me money to work with.
Meanwhile, I was still hoping to go to a game at Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse but those tickets were just too expensive. So I got tickets for top seed Creighton Blue Jays against the Santa Barbara Gauchos, which I mainly pulled for because they share a name with a Steely Dan album.
And since I’ve lived in Missouri more than a year and haven’t seen a team from the state play in that time, I decided to see Missouri play Oklahoma.
We also planned to go see the Oregon Ducks play VCU late Saturday. The Ducks are my wife’s favorite team, and we were looking forward to seeing them play again (yes it’s frowned upon to pull for the Ducks and Beavers, but we don’t care).
Unfortunately, I got an alert just before the Mizzou game that the Oregon game had been canceled. Even though the teams were staying in a “bubble,” where they don’t leave the hotel area other than for games, the Ducks advanced to the second round because VCU had multiple COVID-19 cases. The NCAA almost made it through the first round before that happened.
Oh well, the two games we did see Saturday turned out to be great, with Missouri falling just short after coming back from eight points down with about a minute to play.
My wife was worn out (and I was too but didn’t want to admit it), so, despite my pointing out the Texas-Abilene Christian game was being played just on the other end of Lucas Oil Stadium from the Mizzou game, we decided to call it a night (of course Abilene won in an exciting upset).
We had a great time in Indianapolis. Getting tickets to games turned out to be more complicated than I would’ve liked, but it worked out OK. The closest thing I can think of to this is baseball spring training in Arizona or Florida, where many different teams are playing games around the same area, with multiple fan bases descending, and it takes over the city. Except, while spring training happens every year, March Madness in one place was a once-in-a-lifetime event.
At least I hope it is. As enjoyable as it was, I can’t take another year of COVID.