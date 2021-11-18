wrote last summer about some additions to our 150-piece magnet collection.
After our trip to the Upper Midwest in September, we now have magnets from 31 states, plus Canada.
Wisconsin
I previously discussed getting a Ryder Cup magnet at the golf event’s massive temporary gift shop at Whistling Straits Golf Course near Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Although that was fun, we wanted to make sure we bought a magnet at a more permanent Wisconsin attraction.
That happened the next morning, when we booked a tour about an hour up the road from the golf course at Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers.
I’d been to the stadium in 2007 but wanted my wife, a Packers fan, to see it.
The tour was fun. We got to see a luxury suite at the top of the stadium, then down to field level, where we could take a picture, though we weren’t allowed to walk on the famed “frozen tundra.”
The tour guide told some interesting stories, including one that happened a few weeks earlier. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came up to one of the guide’s groups and said hello and wished them a nice tour. Apparently, it is rare for the tours to have interactions with current players, especially an all-time great quarterback.
I thought back to that story recently when it was announced that Rodgers, who misled people by claiming to be immunized against COVID-19, came down with the virus. That made me wonder how close Rodgers got to the people on the tour and whether he went up to any fans while he actually was COVID-positive. Let’s hope not.
We then went to the Packers Hall of Fame, one of the great football museums. It featured memorabilia from Green Bay’s top players, all their major trophies and even legendary coach Vince Lombardi’s desk.
I went to the hall of fame on my 2007 visit, and when I saw Lombardi’s desk displayed upstairs this time, when it was previously in the basement, I figured the museum must have moved around the building since then.
We went downstairs to the team store and found out why the museum was moved. The team store had been expanded to more than 21,000 square feet, taking up most of the basement of the Lambeau Field Atrium, a more modern area of the stadium originally built in 1957.
The store had a great selection of magnets. We bought a classic-looking wooden Lambeau Field magnet.
Michigan
We stayed two nights in a rustic vacation home on the beautiful Wisconsin River in Eagle River, a remote resort town in the northern part of Wisconsin. Although I considered spending the day relaxing, the only Great Lake I’d never seen — assuming seeing Lake Huron from a plane counts — was Lake Superior, and it was just over an hour drive away.
We headed into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, a state I’d only been to once before and my wife had never visited. We saw there was an old lighthouse in the village of Ontonagon, which has about 1,500 people, and figured this would be a great place to visit.
We got off to a late start and didn’t realize that the part of the Upper Peninsula we were going to was in the Eastern Time Zone. We made it to the lighthouse 15 minutes before it closed at 3 p.m.
We still had time to go to the top, which offered a great view of the lake shore, which had moved away from the lighthouse since the structure was built in 1866.
Luckily, the Ontonagon County Historical Museum was open for another hour. This was a great local museum, with items ranging from a replica log cabin of the town’s founder, James K. Paul, to an iron lung from the days of polio.
They even had something I’ve suggested for small, local museums — memorabilia from the county’s athletes who made the big leagues. The museum had autographed baseballs and other items from former Boston Red Sox pitcher Dick Pole and Dan Dobbek, who played a few seasons for the Washington Senators/Minnesota Twins franchise.
That’s the kind of artifact that would interest me in nearly any museum.
Before we left, a display of magnets next to the door caught our eyes, so we bought a clear “Upper Peninsula” magnet. It was filled with water and had a little boat meant to look like it’s sloshing around Lake Superior.
After stopping at a restaurant called Syl’s, where I got a bizarre meat pie called a pasty that is beloved in the Upper Peninsula, we drove a bit down the coast as a storm was brewing. It reminded me a bit of the Oregon Coast, though here I had Gordon Lightfoot’s “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” in my head with a pasty aftertaste in my mouth.
Iowa
We started home the next day. After a brief stop in Madison, we crossed the Mississippi River into Iowa at Dubuque. We’d seen something called the Fenton Place Elevator on our favorite show, “Aerial America.” It claims to be the world’s shortest and steepest railroad, with two cars climbing and descending 189 feet on its 296-foot tracks, which takes you up a hill where you can see Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois from the top. We knew we had to stop there.
Sadly, the window where you buy tickets at the top had only some postcards and no magnets. But we decided to check out a candy store at the bottom of the hill. Sure enough, it had magnets with the elevator on it for sale. It was basically just a photo of the elevator on a cheap plastic magnet, but I’ll take it.
It still counts as another state down.