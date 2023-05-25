The Missouri Legislature recently allowed a great opportunity for the state to pass it by — I guess.
I’m talking about the issue of sports gambling. This is an issue I am fairly lukewarm on.
On the one hand, I enjoy placing bets on games from time to time. I had a lot of fun on a trip to Las Vegas in 2006, when I bet on several NFL and college football games, only to watch most of my bets look stupid. Luckily, I didn’t place more than $10 on any game.
I visited Las Vegas again in summer 2008, thinking I’d be able to bet on the Olympics, but for some reason I was not able to make that happen. To me, there would be no better event to wager on than the 100-meter dash, since you would know in 10 seconds whether you won or not, instead of having to worry about it for a three-hour game.
But after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the federal prohibition on sports gambling in 2018, I was able to bet without going to Las Vegas. In Oregon, where I lived at the time, the state lottery set up an app, where I deposited my money, and if I won, my winnings went into my account. They sent me a Discover card (the only time I’ve used one of those) to spend my money on in the unlikely event I won.
My first few bets did not go well, but I did win $100 after placing a bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl early in the playoffs after the 2019 NFL season. I was able to use that to pay the $50 admission to the Monterey Bay Aquarium for my wife and myself on our trip to California.
We moved soon after that to Missouri, where sports gambling remains illegal. I can’t say I’ve terribly missed betting on sports. After more than three years, I have yet to travel to Illinois to gamble, where it is legal, so it’s not exactly a priority.
And sports gambling has certainly become annoying, with constant ads for DraftKings or Bally’s or whatever other company is trying to get my money. I also don’t care for how ESPN now feels compelled to discuss the betting line for every game after not doing so for 40 years. I really don’t care.
But I generally fall on the side of allowing things to be legal unless they hurt someone else. I think that is pretty much the case with sports betting.
I find it interesting that Missouri found the current conservative U.S. Supreme Court to be so wise when it ruled states could outlaw abortion, that it banned nearly all abortions the day of the ruling. However, our same state government determined the court to not be so bright when it let the states legalize sports gambling. They’ve had five years to pass a law, with a largely turned over legislature but have been unable to do so.
But the worst part of not legalizing sports gambling is the legislature’s reasoning, particularly state Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg. He blocked a bill for two years, even though it passed the House, saying the expansion of gambling must address illegal slot machines across the state.
Saying you can’t have sports betting, either through a smartphone app or in-person sports books, because of sketchy games in a run-down convenience store is like saying you won’t allow Missouri to play host to a NASCAR race unless we address kids racing illegally in go-karts. Then again, we’ve also lost out on NASCAR races to neighboring states, so maybe that’s why.
And, by the way, the answer to the issue of unregulated slot machines is also to let the state lottery run them. That’s also what the Oregon Lottery does. Oregon had legal casino-like lottery games in bars and restaurants all over the state. I never played them, but they did serve one purpose. It was usually a good barometer that a restaurant wasn’t very good if they had lottery game machines.