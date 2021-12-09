I recently got to see one of my favorite bands, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, twice within a month.
The shows were very different, though each was excellent in its own way.
The first show I purchased tickets for turned out to be the second one played. As I was preparing to move to Missouri in February 2020 from Bend, Oregon (where I saw Isbell in June 2019), I bought two tickets for Isbell’s concert at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis, originally scheduled for June 21, 2020. Then COVID-19 happened, and it was rescheduled for April 18, 2021.
It was rescheduled again for Nov. 30, 2021. November seemed like a long way off at the time, so after Isbell started touring again last summer, I decided I wanted to see him play before the St. Louis show.
Initially, I considered going to see him in August at the Normal CornBelters baseball stadium in Illinois, a few hours away. But then Isbell announced he would perform eight nights in October at the Ryman Auditorium, the former home of the Grand Ole Opry, in Tennessee.
The Ryman shows had become an annual tradition for Isbell, immortalized in his 2018 live album “Live from the Ryman.” Of course, they didn’t have shows in 2020, so this was my first chance to see him there since moving.
Although both were in beautiful old venues, they were vastly different.
The Ryman, which seats 2,362 people, opened in 1892. Seeing a concert there is like watching baseball at Fenway Park or football at Lambeau Field — it’s a historic, compact venue, and there’s nothing else quite like it.
We were pretty close to the stage at the Ryman, but the balcony came right over us. You quickly notice it was originally a church, with seating on long pews and large stained-glass windows around the hall.
My seat was obstructed by a pole supporting the balcony, but I was able to work around it by constantly moving my head as the performers moved.
The Stifel Theatre, formerly the Kiel Opera House, opened in 1934. It is magnificently renovated with an ornate design. Although it only seats about 800 more people than the Ryman, it is much more cavernous and has a large balcony, where we sat.
The Ryman show on Oct. 23, was especially great because of the venue, but Isbell made it even better playing songs I hadn’t seen live before like “Cumberland Gap” and several songs off his May 2020 album “Reunions,” which made the pandemic a bit more tolerable.
“Be Afraid,” which was the defiant first single off “Reunions,” featured the line, “We don’t take requests; we won’t shut up and sing.” It was meant as a rebuke to pundits who tell musicians (as well as athletes and other public figures) not to comment on politics or social issues.
But I was focused on the “don’t take requests” part. I wanted to go on Twitter and tell Isbell to play the excellent song “Dreamsicle” off “Reunions” at the St. Louis show because he didn’t play it at our Nashville concert, even though he played it several other nights at the Ryman.
But it turned out I didn’t need to request “Dreamsicle,” a more country-sounding song that brings back bittersweet childhood memories. Even though we were much farther from the stage in St. Louis, Isbell’s set list made up for it.
Early in the show, Isbell went on a great run of “Dreamsicle,” “Something More Than Free” — possibly my favorite song of his — and “It Gets Easier,” a rocking track off “Reunions” inspired by Isbell’s own recovery from alcoholism. I hadn’t heard any of those songs live.
He closed with “Decoration Day,” a song by Isbell’s former band Drive-By Truckers. I recognized the song and thought maybe we’d heard it when we saw Isbell at the Ryman, but I checked the set list, and that wasn’t the case. Then I realized it was on a rerun of my wife’s favorite show, “Criminal Minds,” from 2007.
Both the Ryman and St. Louis shows lasted about an hour and 45 minutes. Although that was about a half-hour longer than Isbell played when I saw him in Oregon, a show he co-headlined with Father John Misty, he made statements during the pandemic that led me to think he might play a little longer than that. They were good length concerts, but I could have gone for an extra 15 minutes.
Both shows required concertgoers to show proof of vaccination. It was an easy process showing my vaccine card. You could have brought a photo or copy of the card as long as you had a photo ID, but everyone I saw brought the actual card. They probably figured they don’t get to show the cards off much in Tennessee or Missouri.
The St. Louis show also required masks, though many disregarded that rule once the concert started, and I didn’t see it enforced. But knowing everyone was vaccinated (or they at least took the effort to buy a realistic counterfeit vaccine card) made it a comfortable environment in a crowded venue.
Because of the uniqueness of the Ryman show, it was tough to top. There were spine-tingling moments like hearing the floor shake above me as people stomped their feet to encourage the band to come out for the encore. But even though the more formal opera house audience in St. Louis was a bit more polite, especially during songs, the awesome songs Isbell played there made it an even better show. But I’m still happy I saw both.
And for what it’s worth, I went on Twitter after the show and thanked Isbell for playing “Dreamsicle.”