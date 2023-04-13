It started in early 2020, when my wife and I had decided to move to Missouri from Oregon.
We went back to the farm store where she used to work to say goodbye to former coworkers. When we told them where we would be going, one of them, who must have worked in pet supplies, mentioned it is near something called Purina Farms.
I knew Purina was based in St. Louis, mainly because of the Blues’ arena being known as the Checkerdome when Purina owned the team many years ago, but I had no idea they had a farm. Three years later, I had driven by the entrance to Purina Farms in Gray Summit many times, but I still wasn’t exactly sure what it was. So I was kind of excited when I was assigned to take photographs at their Bark ‘n Bloom, the opening of Purina Farms’ 2023 season on Saturday, April 8.
I didn’t have a whole lot of time to spend at Purina Farms, since I was between covering Easter egg hunts in Marthasville and New Haven, so I tried to see as much as I could. One reason I’ve been a little nervous about going to Purina Farms is the gated guard station at the entrance, which reminded me of either a military base or a self-important corporate campus like Exxon-Mobil’s Texas headquarters.
And there was reason to be concerned, they were charging $20 to park at Bark ‘n Bloom, and it said online they were sold out. So I really hoped my press pass would get me in free.
I drove up to the guard station. After telling the guard I was there to take photos for The Missourian, he asked me if I had my registration code.
I had no idea what he was talking about and told him I was just assigned to come here the day before.
“I’m just messing with you,” he replied, before instructing me where to go.
After recovering from my heart attack, I drove in and was impressed by all the red and white buildings. I was a little worried by the sign by the guardhouse that said the visitor center was closed until mid-April, because I wanted to get a Purina Farms refrigerator magnet.
But not only was the visitor center open, everyone seemed to be starting off there. Even though I told the security guard I was there, I decided to be double-safe and check in at the front desk. Really, I think I was hoping they would put me in touch with someone who could explain everything that goes on there. But they had to call several people to confirm it was OK for me to be there. There were lots of visitors there, so the staff and volunteers were very busy. So I would have to figure things out on my own.
I noticed the large event center at the top of the hill, but, based on the Bark ‘n Bloom map outside the visitor center, they were not using it for this event. So I walked in the other direction, past the dog park and location where the Franklin County Humane Society was adopting dogs, to an area where they had lots of vendors and games set up.
Ultimately, I was hoping to get photos of kids doing stuff with their dogs, but there seemed to be a lot of families with kids there without dogs, and a lot of adults there with dogs, so that was harder than I thought.
I’ve wondered if Purina Farms would be a good place to take our dogs. The photos I’ve seen of Purina Farms, as well as a TV competition filmed there that I watched a few months ago, would indicate you need to have a talented dog to go there, and our dogs are, let’s say, special.
But based on some of the dogs having trouble taking part in the games where they chase a fake rabbit or eat treats out of a pinwheel, our Lucy and Sirius would probably not be out of place at Purina Farms.
It was getting close to time to leave, but I wanted to check out a pet talent show that ended up being right behind the visitor center. They seemed to have trouble finding kids with dogs to take part, but finally some girls got up with their dogs, which made for a fine photo.
Finally, I went inside the visitor center gift shop. They had a nice selection of Purina Farms hats and T-shirts, as well as plenty of dog toys. They had lots of magnets, but they all seemed to be generic magnets about pets. Finally I found a small Purina Farms magnet hidden among the larger magnets. It only cost $2, so I can’t complain.
Unfortunately, I didn’t have time to check out the rest of the visitor center.
So, to review, I still don’t really know what to expect if I were to come to Purina Farms on a random day with our dogs. But it is a pretty awesome place for community events like Bark ‘n Bloom.