This was supposed to be one of those really fun columns to write — one that almost writes itself. After staying close to home for most of the last four months, I was looking forward to telling you all about our trip to the Kansas City area over the weekend of Feb. 19-21. Instead, I’m looking back, speculating about how I got COVID-19.
I previously wrote about receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the county’s Jan. 30 clinic in Union. I was just a few days away from getting the second dose at the Feb. 27 follow-up clinic when I woke up Tuesday, Feb. 23, with a sore throat and stuffy head.
My temperature read 98.4 degrees, so I went in to work. I made it through most of the day, but by 3 p.m. I was getting tired. I went home and took a nap.
My wife woke me up when she got home from work. After telling her I didn’t feel well, she took my temperature. I freaked out when the thermometer lighted up red, showing a temperature just over 100.
I can’t remember the last time I had a fever. Though my temperature returned to normal levels the next morning (and I felt a little better), we decided I should go get a COVID test.
I made an appointment at the pharmacy. After calling to let them know I arrived, a woman came out in a Hazmat suit and gave me a little swab. She told me to put it to the “bony” part of each nostril and swirl it around five times.
I stuck the swab where the sun doesn’t shine, since I’d been told it needs to touch the brain. Apparently, the newer tests don’t need to go in that far, which would have been nice to know. The woman took the swab and told me she’d call me with the rapid results in 15 minutes. I figured I’d probably test negative. It’s not unusual (double-negative alert) for me to get a cold after a rapid change in temperatures, and we’d seen an increase of 75 degrees in about a week.
Wrong. They called me and said my test came back positive, and I’d need to quarantine for 10 days.
My heart sank. I’d prided myself on not only avoiding COVID but not even getting tested, other than the blood test I got after getting pneumonia to see if I previously had the coronavirus.
Now, just a few days before the shot that would have put it all behind me, I blew it. I felt the kind of shame I do when I get in a bad car wreck — everything is messed up, even if it’s not really my fault. The nice part about COVID is (assuming I pull through) I am immune for a while, whereas I freak out every time I drive for a while after a wreck.
The good news is my head (which I think is the most important part) feels better every day. As of this writing Friday, I haven’t had a fever in three days, and my sinuses are getting less stuffy, though I do feel a tad malaise.
The bad news is more COVID symptoms keep appearing. Just this morning I had body aches that I didn’t have before.
Luckily, all the symptoms have been relatively minor. While I so wish I’d gotten the second dose of the vaccine before I got the virus, I credit getting the first dose with saving my life. With my size and recent pneumonia, I think there’s a good chance I would have been hospitalized or worse had I gotten the virus and not been vaccinated.
How Did I Get It?
Of course, having that first vaccine dose probably made me a little more comfortable to take part in fun activities. While we did take some fun trips over the summer and fall, that’s been largely curtailed as the virus raged in the winter.
Also, I probably bought into the hype that cases are decreasing and the pandemic is on its “last legs.”
In the 10 days or so before I started showing symptoms, I did numerous things where I could have gotten COVID, but none that really stand out.
We had the winter weather between Sunday, Feb. 14, and Wednesday, Feb. 17, when I only left the house once. That included a visit to Walmart and a restaurant, but our server wore a mask, and not many others were there.
As part of my buying into the decreasing COVID numbers, I foolishly did an interview with two people where I wasn’t wearing a mask later that week.
Then there is our trip to Kansas City. I certainly hope I didn’t get it at our first stop, LC’s Bar-BQ, since owner L.C. Richardson had just passed, and they didn’t need any more problems, like a COVID outbreak. Since we got takeout there (of amazing burnt ends) and everyone wore masks, I’d be surprised if that’s where I got the virus.
The next morning we briefly attended a baseball card show in a Hampton Inn meeting room. The room was packed with people, but everyone was wearing masks.
We also visited the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. It’s a really incredible museum where we spent nearly three hours walking around and didn’t see nearly everything. But they limited the number of people inside, and nearly everyone wore masks.
We did go to an indoor shopping mall for the first time since the pandemic started. Based on the many closed stores and general lack of people, I’m fairly sure I didn’t get COVID-19 there. It was kind of sad, actually.
We did go to two restaurants, a steakhouse and an Italian place, where we sat at the bar because it was all that was available. In one case, we sat near the “L” in the bar, with another couple sitting just perpendicular to us. That did make me a bit nervous.
And we did visit an antique mall Sunday afternoon. Again, masks were everywhere, and it seems like that is getting awfully close to when I first had symptoms. I’d think I was infected before that.
The Big Game
I haven’t mentioned the elephant in the room and the reason we took our trip — to go see my Texas Tech Red Raiders play basketball against Kansas at historic Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. As a college basketball lover, it’s one of the cathedrals of the game and a place I’ve wanted to visit for a long time (and something I’ve looked forward to since I moved to Missouri).
With my wife fully vaccinated and myself partly vaccinated, it seemed like a good time to go. And because the number of screaming Jayhawk fans was limited, we (wrongly) thought this might be a chance for the Red Raiders to win at Kansas. It also was the first indoor sporting event we’ve attended since 2019.
I may be delusional, but I’d be surprised if this is where I got COVID. Sure, it’s an indoor event with thousands of people in a 66-year-old building, but the precautions they took seemed strong.
Seating was only allowed in every third row, and several seats on either side of us were kept vacant. Not only were fans required to wear masks, but also our awesome usher went after people if they took their masks off.
So as you can see, there are a number of places I could have gotten COVID but nothing that seems certain.
During the pandemic, I’ve covered indoor events with hundreds of maskless people, I’ve eaten at buffets and visited places like Six Flags. I was more nervous about those outings than I was after anything the week before I tested positive.
But we need to keep our guard up. Flu cases have been nearly nonexistent this year, which has partly been credited to COVID-prevention measures like mask wearing and social distancing.
While those measures have certainly helped with COVID, it shows that the coronavirus is much tougher to prevent than the flu, especially with possible variants.
And get vaccinated as soon as you can. It can help you even if you don’t have both doses.