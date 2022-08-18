One sports-related activity I’ve always found to be a good value is National Football League summer training camps.

I first went to one in 1990, when my stepfather took us to see the Dallas Cowboys train in Austin, Texas. As a 15-year-old, the idea of seeing a bunch of guys coming off a 1-15 season play against their teammates didn’t seem like a great time. But it was enjoyable, especially since the Cowboys were building a team that went on to win three Super Bowls.

