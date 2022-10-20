St. Louis Blues
Geoff Folsom outside Enterprise Center in St. Louis

 Maria Folsom

I’ve always enjoyed attending hockey games, but it’s been a while since I have been able to go.

I went to several Dallas Stars games when I was in college and the team was in its heyday. One of the more exciting sporting events I’ve attended was Game 7 of the 1999 Western Conference Final, where the Stars clinched the series against the Colorado Avalanche.

Tags