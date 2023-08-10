Geoff Folsom

I wrote a while back about how Elon Musk, one of the world’s wealthiest individuals and owner of the micro-blogging site Twitter, was threatening to remove the blue checkmark I earned years ago as a verified journalist, as well as the blue checks of thousands of others, if we did not fork over $8 a month to him.

After months of threatening, Musk finally took away the checkmarks in April. It sounds silly, but it was a disappointment for me, since the check showed I’d made some contribution in the business at some point.

