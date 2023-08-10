I wrote a while back about how Elon Musk, one of the world’s wealthiest individuals and owner of the micro-blogging site Twitter, was threatening to remove the blue checkmark I earned years ago as a verified journalist, as well as the blue checks of thousands of others, if we did not fork over $8 a month to him.
After months of threatening, Musk finally took away the checkmarks in April. It sounds silly, but it was a disappointment for me, since the check showed I’d made some contribution in the business at some point.
I’d threatened to leave Twitter if Musk went forward with removing my blue check. I haven’t gone that far, but I did take the big step of deleting the Twitter app, which Musk is bizarrely renaming “X,” from my phone. Sure I still spend time looking at Twitter on its desktop site, but I think I’ve cut down my time on my screen time significantly.
Ultimately, I’d like to leave Twitter/X and Elon entirely, but the other options for social media sites that deal primarily with disseminating news have not been great. There have been a couple smaller companies, like Bluesky and Mastodon, that sounded promising but did not seem to be attracting many of the Twitter users that I follow to their platforms. So I stuck with Twitter.
Then on July 5, I started seeing many of the people I follow on Twitter post how they were going to a new social media app called Threads. Intrigued, I looked Threads up and found it was being launched by Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.
Finally, I thought, someone with money is standing up to Elon and his nonsense. But I should have known I could not trust Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg to save the day.
I started creating a Threads account almost as soon as I found out about it. Unfortunately, there were issues immediately.
First off, to join Threads, you need to have an Instagram account. This is something I’ve avoided creating, since I’ve always thought of people on Instagram as being a little full of themselves with their “look at how great my life is” photos. Sure, I too post vacation photos like that on Facebook, but I figure I have to post them somewhere so that I can find them.
And, of course, Instagram/Threads did not have the user name available that I use on Twitter, the simple @GeoffFolsom. I had to settle for the harder to remember @geoffreymfolsom.
The thing I like about Twitter is it shows me tweets (or xeets) from people I actually follow in the order they were posted. While they have been trying to get away from that with the more complicated “For You” mode, which shows tweets from hours and, sometimes, days ago, they at least give you the option to follow accounts chronologically.
Threads does not do that. While I followed numerous accounts on Threads, it keeps serving me posts from tons of people I would never follow (we’re talking Kardashians here, folks!) in no particular order. And there is no way to change it, at least not yet.
That was probably a big reason Threads rocketed to a huge start in new accounts, but quickly fell off in interest. According to market research firms Similarweb and Sensor Tower, Threads’ daily users dropped from 49 million on July 7 to 8 million by July 31.
People seem to like when Facebook shows them posts from a week ago, so I guess Zuckerberg thought people would want that on Threads. But Twitter users want more current posts.
It also did not help that most of the accounts I followed on Threads are well know media people or sports and music figures. While following people I know in real life has never been as important on Twitter as it is on Facebook, there were at least a few people on Twitter I actually know, who would follow me back and respond if I tweeted at them. Hardly anyone I know in person is on Threads, and the few well-known reporters or minor celebrities who follow me on Twitter have not followed me back on Threads (I thought they loved me!).
As of a month after joining Threads, I have just one follower, an account called “Zero Star Reviews.”
As if all that was not enough to make me lose interest in Threads, I recently got a reminder of how awful a company Zuckerberg runs. My wife’s Facebook account was hacked and shut down by some creep in his mom’s basement. To make matters worse, the hacker gained access to my wife’s business Facebook page and stole nearly $100 out of our bank account.
We’ve tried many times to report this to Meta, but the company does not provide any public customer service phone numbers or email addresses. We’ve sent numerous Facebook messages to various accounts belonging to Meta but have not gotten any response. I have no idea how this lack of customer service is legal, especially for a business account that has advertised with them.
I guess if I’m going to be treated badly, I might as well stick with Elon. I’m just not giving him any of my money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.