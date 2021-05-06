I recently did something I’ve long wanted but never had the right opportunity to do.
I’ve taken commuter trains around the New York, Dallas and Seattle areas but never been on a long-distance Amtrak ride. With my wife and I fully vaccinated and the Braves playing the Cubs in Chicago, we decided to ride the rails over the weekend of April 16-18.
Cross-country trips never made much sense because I would have spent my whole vacation going one way. When we lived in Oregon, I wanted to take the train down to the San Francisco Bay Area, but that meant sleeping on the train, and my wife didn’t want to do that unless we paid extra for a bed.
I would like to take the train from Washington to Kansas City, but I usually like to go to a museum before we head back Sunday, and the one train back leaves too early for that.
So that left Amtrak’s Lincoln Service from St. Louis to Chicago. The schedule allows us to leave after work Friday and arrive before midnight and then have a choice of several times to return Sunday.
We waited longer than we should have to book, so we had to pay a little more than the $50 minimum for a round trip that you can get if you book well in advance. But the price was better than paying up to $3 for a gallon of gas plus ridiculous rates to park in downtown Chicago, where we wanted to stay this trip.
I was a little nervous about leaving the car in downtown St. Louis, but the long-term Amtrak lot is a fortress. It’s surrounded by a cage, and you have to take a ticket — and enter a code on it — to be able to get back in. It cost a reasonable $21 to park for the weekend.
We left out of Gateway Station, which is also a Greyhound station and looks more like a bus station out of a 1970s Martin Scorsese movie. I didn’t see any signs telling us when the train would leave.
We correctly assumed the long line was for the Chicago-bound train and waited until it started moving. We made our way out to the tracks and had our choice of seats on the train.
Even though we were in coach, the seats were spacious and comfortable. I did what I usually try to do on an airplane and sat on the right side. That way, we can see what’s east of the train going there and west coming back.
Before long, we decided to try the train food in the cafe car. It was a lot of frozen items that they quickly microwaved. Although they had some items like DiGiorno Pizza and White Castle sliders, I decided to go with Buffalo chicken bites, and my wife had a Hebrew National hot dog.
Cornfields were the main thing to see, and after we passed Springfield, it got dark, and you couldn’t even see those. So I decided to try to get some work done.
The train was equipped with free internet, but it was horrendous. I quickly gave up on using my laptop and started typing on my iPad, which gets phone reception. Even that was spotty on the south side of the trip, where the train runs near the Mississippi River, compared to closer to Chicago, where it runs along Interstate 55.
It was a truly diverse group of people on the train in terms of age and ethnicity, but everyone got along. The biggest annoyance was a group of kids slamming the sliding restroom door.
We arrived in Chicago’s Union Station around 11 p.m., slightly ahead of schedule. The trip took five-and-a-half hours, which is probably less than it takes me to drive with stops and everything.
Using a discount, we paid about $13 for a Lyft ride to our hotel. That was easier to take than Uber, which wanted twice that for the trip of less than 2 miles.
Return trip
On Sunday morning we took the bus back to the train station. We also got there early enough to explore Chicago Union Station, which I remember from movies like “Silver Streak” and “The Untouchables.” You can walk the staircase where Kevin Costner, as Eliot Ness, took the bookkeeper into custody.
The Great Hall of the train station, with its Beaux Arts architecture, features stunning columns and a beautiful arched ceiling.
They have a nice food court. Unfortunately many of the eateries and newsstands were closed Sunday morning, but we did get to go to Dunkin’.
The station had screens telling you which track your train would leave from, similar to an airport. Unfortunately, once you got to the waiting area, you just got in the giant line and hoped it was the right one, just like in St. Louis.
Amtrak has an online auction of some sort where you can bid to upgrade to business class. My wife put in a bid of $18 per person for the return trip, but we didn’t win.
Being that it was Sunday morning, I was hoping fewer people would be on the train than Friday, but that wasn’t the case. There was no social distancing, and almost every pair of seats had someone in them. Passengers were required to wear masks except when eating, and everyone seemed to follow the rules.
At some point, I hope they let people who are vaccinated go without masks. If necessary, they could let vaccinated people ride in a separate car. Unfortunately, some government officials are trying to politicize this issue and ban “vaccine passports.” But they had separate cars for people getting off the train in Normal and Springfield, so they can certainly have a separate car for people who won’t get vaccinated, so the rest of us can ride in comfort.
The ride out of Chicago wasn’t through the prettiest part of town, but it was cool seeing the Willis — formerly Sears — Tower behind the rundown areas.
The return trip gave us a nice view of the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield. Unfortunately, my plans for seeing downtown St. Louis from the Illinois side of the river were dashed because rail traffic led to us taking a detour where we went under the Gateway Arch and couldn’t see it. We did see a water treatment plant and plenty of abandoned buildings near the tracks.
We arrived back in St. Louis about a half-hour late.
All in all, the train is a great option if you’re going to Chicago, especially if you don’t need a car when there. One thing I might do differently in the future is drive a little farther and catch the train in Alton, Illinois. It’s a nicer station, and it cuts out the part of the trip closest to St. Louis, where the train slows to a crawl.
I haven’t taken the train to Kansas City, but I’d probably advise leaving from Washington for similar reasons, even if I didn’t live close to there.
At some point, we still need to try an overnight train trip, hopefully in a sleeping car. But this was a good start.