One of the more breathtaking sights for me is walking into a Major League Baseball park I haven’t been to before and seeing the field open up in front of me.
It’s a feeling I’ve been lucky enough to experience 42 times since attending my first game at San Francisco’s former Candlestick Park in 1988. In 2014, I completed my goal of seeing a game at all 30 current MLB parks, just across the bay at the Oakland Coliseum.
Unfortunately, they keep building new stadiums, so I have to play catch-up. Two teams, the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers (which happen to be my two favorite teams), decided in recent years to build new ballparks, partly at taxpayers’ expense, to replace perfectly fine stadiums built in the 1990s.
I visited the Braves new stadium, now called Truist Park, the year it opened in 2017. But even though the Rangers’ new $1.1 billion Globe Life Field, a retractable roof ballpark that opened this year in Arlington, Texas, is close to where my family lives, seeing a game there proved to be a challenge.
The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the start of the season back to July and no fans were allowed in the stands during the short 60-game regular season. I tried to think of ways to go to a game like getting a media credential (Hey, I’ve got the local tie of Rangers pitcher Kyle Gibson living in Villa Ridge!), but decided that would be a lot of trouble and kind of cheating.
But just as I was becoming resigned to either having to take a ballpark tour or go to the overpriced Christmas festival, or just wait until next season, to be able to see Globe Life Field, MLB made the announcement that it would play the National League Championship Series (NLCS) and World Series there. And, more importantly, fans would be allowed (though limited to around 11,000 per game for social distancing).
Since NLCS tickets started at $40 (though you are required to buy a set of four), compared with $150 for the World Series, I knew that was what I wanted to attend. And since I live 600 miles away, Saturday, Oct. 17, was the only game I could realistically get to.
The good news was that was the weekend of my father’s birthday, which I’d been wanting to go for anyway. The bad news was it was Game 6, meaning both teams would have to win two games before I would know if there would even be a game. As great as it would be to be there for my dad’s birthday, I didn’t want to go all that way to just be able to spend part of a day with him, unless I got to see the new ballpark as well.
To add to the excitement, my Braves were in the NLCS for the first time since 2001, facing the star-laden Los Angeles Dodgers. Don’t get me wrong though, the Braves hadn’t qualified when I bought the tickets, so I would have gone even if the Miami Marlins were playing.
Then, a major setback. Four days before the game I planned to attend, I went to the emergency room. I was diagnosed with pneumonia, which for a normal person would mean staying home for the weekend. But even though I was tired, as a ballpark nerd, I would not be deterred.
The next problem came when the Braves jumped out to a three games to one lead. Most people would be happy to have their team a game from the World Series, but it meant we wouldn’t know until late Friday night whether there would even be a Game 6 to attend.
It also meant I had to root for the hated Dodgers to win Game 5. Friday evening, my wife and I drove to Joplin, where we got a hotel room and waited to learn the winner. If the Braves won, we’d head back home. If the Dodgers won, we’d go on to Texas the next morning.
We had to get up early, so we went to bed before knowing the winner. But I checked my phone at 2:30 a.m. and saw the Dodgers had won and we had a game to get to.
I now realize I probably cursed the Braves by rooting against them for a game. The Dodgers went on to win the next two games and reach the World Series.
We drove to Texas the next morning, met up with my brother and niece, who got tickets three and four, and headed to the game.
After several months of no sports, followed by sports without fans, I was excited to walk under the glass walls of the new ballpark and see the beautiful new field open up in front of me — even if it is artificial turf. It was an amazing giddiness of getting to explore a new stadium and compare it to others I’ve been to, while also seeing my team play its biggest game in decades.
Unfortunately, neither the ballpark nor the Braves lived up to the promise. But by 2020 standards, it was an amazing experience and one I was really lucky to have.
Ballpark Features
Now I will get into reviewing some of the features of the new stadium.
The exterior of Globe Life Field has been mocked online for resembling a patio grill or even a Tuff Shed. Inside, it is a bit better.
From our seats in the top deck along the third base line, we had a great view out the large outfield windows. Unfortunately, the main views from Globe Life Field are of the ballpark the Rangers left (which is now used for high school football and minor league soccer) and Six Flags Over Texas. It’s not exactly the view of the Gateway Arch at Busch Stadium or seeing the bay from Oracle Park in San Francisco.
While the Rangers owners said they needed the new stadium because of the scorching summer heat in their previous outdoor ballpark, my only problem with the old ballpark (“old” being relative, since it opened in 1994), was its location in the suburb of Arlington, instead of downtown Dallas or Fort Worth. Arlington is basically there because of Six Flags over Texas, so an MLB team playing there is the equivalent of the Cardinals moving to Eureka.
One of the strengths of the old Rangers stadium, originally known as The Ballpark in Arlington and now Globe Life Park (not to be confused with the new Globe Life Field) was that you couldn’t see outside the stadium from the seats. It has an amazing way of making you forget what town you are in, a feeling usually reserved for places like Disneyland or Augusta National, home of The Masters.
But if they want the new ballpark to have a view of the outside, a more iconic view would have been of the Dallas Cowboys’ gigantic stadium, just to the west. But that would have meant players batting into the sun, which is a no-no.
The interior of Globe Life Field seems to borrow a lot from the Cowboys stadium. The baseball park has amazing video boards, which look almost 3-D without needing glasses.
But both the Rangers’ and Cowboys’ stadiums give you a bit of a feeling that you’re watching the game in the mall, instead of a stadium.
Both make a priority of luxury seats, with suites right along the field and just behind the first section of seats.
The areas common fans can afford are pushed up to distant levels. PNC Park in Pittsburgh showed that teams can build a modern ballpark with only two levels, but subsequent stadiums have ignored its lesson.
Perhaps the feature that struck me most at Globe Life Field is the upper deck concourse that goes all the way around the stadium. To my knowledge, it’s something we haven’t really seen in baseball since the days of the “cookie cutter” stadiums that were also used for football, like the old Busch Stadium.
While it was fun walking all the way around the upper deck, I’m not sure what the purpose of the concourse really is. I mean, you still have to eventually go downstairs to leave the stadium.
The outfield upper deck walkway has several seating sections that almost seem to hang off of it, which is great visually. But the seats are really high up and far away from much action, so not very practical.
We sat in the upper deck along the third base line. The Rangers say those seats are closer than the upper deck at the old ballpark. That may be so, but they certainly could have been closer if some of the many levels overhang each other. Instead, each level is farther back from the field than the next.
And there are only a few spots along the upper deck concourse where you can actually see the field. We did visit one particularly neat area where you look down on the action from large wooden rocking chairs. I could’ve stayed there all day.
As Cardinals fans know, the Rangers’ most historic moment was giving away the 2011 World Series. The area where we entered the ballpark near right field pays tribute to what history the team does have, with giant jerseys of team legends like catcher Pudge Rodriguez.
Behind home plate is a booth where legendary Rangers public address announcer Chuck Morgan sits. Fans can see into the booth to see Morgan at work.
I heard a radio interview with Morgan, a Cardinals fan growing up, where he said the booth was inspired by the public address announcer’s at St. Louis's Sportsman’s Park, who was behind home plate, instead of up near the press box. I doubt that announcer had the luxurious booth Morgan does, but Morgan has had a long, distinguished career and deserves the space.
While its shiny floors, glass walls and brick archways are nice, Globe Life Field lacks the Texas feel that was present at the old ballpark, which had longhorns and other Texas symbols etched into its exterior. You’d think a Texas ballpark would partner with one of the many great Texas barbecue restaurants, but the only dedicated barbecue stand I saw was operated by Chicago-based Sweet Baby Ray’s (We did, however, get a great brisket sausage dog made by Ranger legend Nolan Ryan’s company at the hot dog stand, so it wasn’t a total loss).
I know I must come off insane to make such a big deal about wanting to see a new ballpark, only to complain incessantly about it. It’s not that Globe Life Field is bad. It is palatial in a way, I just think it could be a bit more practical.
It’s certainly possible Globe Life Field could grow on me. Like with the Rangers, I didn’t like when the Braves replaced their 21-year-old stadium. But I’ve been to Truist Park a couple more times and enjoy it more.
I’m sure COVID restrictions have limited some of the features of the ballpark and they will improve over time once more employees and fans are allowed in.
I haven’t done a formal ranking of ballparks, but I’d guess Globe Life Field would be in the middle of the pack. Maybe I’ll give it another chance after the pandemic.
COVID
Speaking of the pandemic, I have to mention the protocols they had in place at the game. While many college football and NFL teams have allowed a limited number of fans, there was still criticism over baseball doing it.
Fans were required to wear masks, unless they were actively eating. Few adhered to this, which wasn’t too big of a concern because they were social distanced pretty well and the stadium roof was open (not sure what difference that really makes).
What was a concern was people like the guys two rows behind me managing to spill beer on me (I told this to my father-in-law who responded that maybe the alcohol from the beer would kill the coronavirus). The guys yelled the whole game, then started running up and down the stairs with no mask, yelling as they ran by people.
Natural selection took out one of the guys. From the conversation I overheard with his friend, he attempted to go to the restroom (which was directly across from our section and easy to find) but instead got lost and left the stadium. Security then wouldn’t let him back in.
Ushers either weren’t at their posts or didn’t seem too interested in enforcing rules in the seating sections. The only person I saw called out was me, for walking down one of the ballpark’s escalators (by the way, Globe Life Field has a lot of escalators, which is one of its strong points). Apparently that is dangerous, even though no one was in front of me.