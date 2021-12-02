In case I needed proof that Facebook takes all the information I’ve ever entered and uses it to make money off of me, I got it with a recent ad that popped up.
The ad was for something called the Chicago Sports Spectacular, a sports memorabilia show with a list of autograph signers clearly meant to catch the attention of men, like myself, who grew up in the 1980s and ’90s. Although it’s kind of weird for adults to pay for autographs, in my book you get an exemption if you are buying it from a childhood hero.
The show had several legendary athletes, from quarterback Peyton Manning to two-sport star Bo Jackson, but what excited me most were the several members of the team that first interested me in professional sports — the 1985 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears. Most notable among them was the mythical William ”The Refrigerator” Perry.
Perry burst onto the scene as a rookie defensive lineman with the ’85 Bears. When “The Fridge” was shunned by Buddy Ryan, coordinator of the Bears’ stacked defense, head coach Mike Ditka used him on offense as a fullback. Perry became a national sensation after scoring two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown during the regular season. He had commercials for McDonald’s and Coca-Cola and an appearance in the iconic “Super Bowl Shuffle” rap video. At 335 pounds, he was the heaviest player to ever score an NFL touchdown at the time, quite an inspiration to a chubby kid like me.
Perry capped the 1985 season with a one-yard touchdown run, the Bears’ final touchdown, in Chicago’s Super Bowl XX victory against the New England Patriots.
Along with his size, Fridge also was my favorite Bear because he grew up in Aiken, South Carolina, 20 miles from Augusta, Georgia, where I lived until 1983 and where my father’s parents still lived at the time. So seeing a guy from a small South Carolina town win the Super Bowl was certainly an inspiration.
After the Bears won the Super Bowl in January 1986 (sadly, their last championship to date), my father said they might have a parade for Perry in Aiken, and we might get to go. If they had the parade, we didn’t go, but I always hoped to see him up close.
Fridge had a solid 10-year NFL career but never recaptured the excitement from 1985. But he remained a personal favorite of mine.
Perry struggled in life after football. He was hospitalized in serious condition in 2009 with Guillain-Barré syndrome, which led him to lose 100 pounds that he has since regained. He also has diabetes.
According to a 2016 Sports Illustrated story, the most recent information I could find on Perry, he lives alone in a retirement community in Aiken, has been divorced twice and continues to drink, despite having been treated for alcoholism and dealing with mental health issues.
So I wasn’t sure what to expect going into the card show.
At the show
Fridge charged $60 for his autograph. To this, I said, “take my money,” and another $60 for a posed photo with Perry and another $25 for a three-word inscription with his signature.
I took off Friday, Nov. 19, to drive up to the Chicago show. Fridge’s appearance wasn’t scheduled until 7 p.m., so there was plenty of time for the excitement to build.
The photo op was before the autograph signing. I got in a small line outside a makeshift room. I went inside and saw Fridge’s smiling face. He was still large, but with all he’s been (or put himself) through, he looked pretty good.
I took off my backpack and posed for the photo, with Perry seated on one side of a small table holding a Bears helmet and me standing on the other.
After seeing the photo, I wished I had not worn my gray Bears T-shirt. The straps from my backpack left sweat stains on my shoulders. Still, I was proud of the photo.
As fans waited for their number to be called to join the much longer autograph line (not sure why they couldn’t just have one line for photos and autographs), there was talk this could be the last autograph show Fridge does since he has trouble getting around.
When I got to the front of the autograph line, I noticed Perry was using a wheelchair. He also had a large cup of beer with him. But he seemed happy to be there among his adoring fans.
I thought of several ideas for a three-word inscription on the white Bears mini-helmet I ordered for the signing, like “Super Bowl Shuffle” or “Aiken, South Carolina.” But it became clear once I got to Fridge’s assistant that I should keep my request as simple as possible. It was taking a while for the assistant to explain things to Fridge.
I saw Fridge signing a couple other mini-helmets “SB XX” (for Super Bowl XX) above the “C” logo on the helmet, with “Champions” spelled out from the “C.” I thought that looked cool, so I asked the assistant if Perry could do that for me.
As I feared, Fridge struggled a bit getting his signature in around the holes in my mini-helmet (which are there to make it look like a modern concussion-resistant helmet). He also stopped writing after “SB XX.” I asked the assistant if he could get “Champions” or, at least “Champs” in there, but he said they were having problems.
Fridge finally wrote “Champs,” though it was a bit scraggly. It didn’t matter; I was delighted to have Fridge’s autograph and my photo with him.
I thanked Fridge and told him, “It was good to see you.” After not hearing much from him for years, it was nice to see him happy.
Fridge thanked me, and I was on top of the world. He appeared to be fading, but he still signed for others for at least another hour.
I drove home after the show, arriving around 2 a.m. But after getting to meet a childhood hero, I could have driven another five hours.