I recently attended my first large-capacity concert since 2019. With COVID-19 cases rising, it had the feeling of possibly being the last for a while.
We’d been to New York to see “Springsteen on Broadway” in July, but the Foo Fighters show Aug. 3 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights was different. Instead of an acoustic show in a small theater, it was a full-blown rock concert with a nearly packed 20,000-seat venue.
It was my fourth time seeing the Foo Fighters, a band I’ve had a weird relationship with over the years. I bought their first seven albums and was a huge fan.
When I was reporting for the Tri-City Herald in Washington state in 2013, I tried to interview their bassist, Nate Mendel, a native of Richland, a city we covered. Our entertainment reporter, Dori O’Neal, warned me that she’d tried to interview Mendel since the Foo Fighters started nearly 20 years earlier and never heard back.
I thought I could do better, so I emailed the Foo Fighters’ publicist. I never heard back, either.
Insulted, I swore off the Foo Fighters, not buying their 2014 album “Sonic Highways” and not attending their shows, even though they played twice near me in remote eastern Washington, which is extremely rare for a major act.
But in 2015, Mendel released a solo project on a smaller record label. I tried again and actually heard back from the publicist for that project. Being a less commercial project, it was probably easier to get back to smaller publications.
The publicist told me I should be able to talk with Mendel and, at one point, even discussed potential times. We were never able to get the interview together (I suspect Mendel became unavailable once the Foo Fighters started recording again), but I appreciated the guy at least responding to me, something no one with Mendel’s camp had done for a reporter with our paper before.
No longer offended, I’ve purchased the Foo Fighters two most recent albums and attended one of their concerts in 2018 in Portland, Oregon. And having not seen a concert in Missouri, I was definitely fired up to see them again.
Unfortunately, the traffic had other ideas. My wife left from work, so we took two cars. Two miles from the venue, traffic on Highway 141 came to a standstill.
Luckily, it was 7 p.m., and the opening act didn’t come on until 7:30 p.m. I got in the left lane, knowing I would eventually have to turn left to enter the amphitheater, or “shed” as it’s known in the business.
This turned out to be stupid. My wife stayed in the right lane and merged later. Although traffic was slow for her, she made it to our seats before the Foo Fighters took the stage at 8:30 p.m.
I was still on 141, driving behind the shed, when the Foo Fighters started playing. They opened with “Times Like These,” which became something of an anthem during the pandemic. It made me angry to miss it, but it was moving hearing it played live, even from my car.
After taking two hours to go 2 miles, I finally got a space at the back of the parking lot (one nice thing is parking was included in the ticket price), so far away I could no longer hear the band. I finally reached my seat 45 minutes into the Foo Fighters’ set.
Shortly after I arrived, they played “My Hero,” another song with an emotional punch. I loved the couple songs they played from their 2021 album “Medicine at Midnight,” as well as their old songs, even though I’d heard most of them live before.
My personal highlight was when they covered the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing,” complete with a disco ball.
It was especially cool seeing the Foo Fighters shortly before they enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October. Frontman Dave Grohl will become the first post-Baby Boomer to be inducted twice, having gone in as Nirvana’s drummer in 2014.
I was a little nervous because this was the first time since the pandemic started where I had to sit next to someone I didn’t know (or stand, since hardly anyone sat the entire show). But I must have scared off the people next to me, because they left shortly after I arrived and didn’t return.
The Foo Fighters played long enough that I still got to see them perform for an hour and 45 minutes despite my late arrival. Wisely, my wife left to beat the traffic with two songs to go.
But having missed so much of the show and knowing they always close with another tearjerker, 1997’s “Everlong,” I stuck around until the end.
It ended up taking me an hour and a half to leave the parking lot. I get that concert venues had gone a long time without shows, and they probably aren’t used to crowds that large, but I’ve never spent so much time in traffic arriving and leaving a show.
Seriously, I could have driven to Kansas City in the time I waited in traffic going to and leaving the show. Face value on the tickets was $59, but it cost $156.50 for two tickets with nearly $40 of added fees. For that much extra money, you’d think they could figure out a quicker way to get people in and out.
The venue sent me one of those “How did we do?” surveys a couple days later. I told them basically what I told you here — that it was a nice facility but the traffic was inexcusable. They were nice enough to respond and said they are evaluating “ingress and egress” to alleviate guests’ frustrations.
I’ll definitely choose a different route if I go to another large show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, but it was nice to be back to concerts. I’ve got a few more shows scheduled this fall, so hopefully things will improve with COVID, and we’ll be able to actually go.