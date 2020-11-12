Over the years, I’ve lived in four states with Six Flags theme parks.
I’ve lived in Georgia, where a Six Flags is just outside Atlanta, on three occasions, including from ages 1 to 8, when nothing would have made me happier than an amusement park visit.
We then moved for a year to New Jersey, less than an hour from Six Flags Great Adventure.
I spent my last couple years of high school and much of my early adulthood living about a half hour from Six Flags Over Texas.
But I’d never been to any Six Flags park. I remember when we lived in New Jersey, we saved snowballs in winter because they let you in for free if you brought them to Great Adventure on opening day. They just sat in the freezer.
I told this story to my wife every time we drove by Six Flags St. Louis.
She responded by surprising me with tickets (or whatever you call them now that they’re electronic) to visit Six Flags on Halloween.
(Lest anyone think I was deprived as a child, I lived from fourth through 10th grades, probably the prime theme park-going years, near Charlotte, N.C. We had an amusement park called Carowinds nearby that was fine. We went nearly every summer. But it wasn’t Six Flags.)
With cold, wet weather for several days prior, I was a bit apprehensive. But it cleared up and got into the low 60s for our day (or night, since we had an entry time of 4 p.m.).
One reason I hadn’t gone to Six Flags is because I’m not a fan of tall roller coasters or other rides with fast drops. And I’m always unsure if I’ll be able to fit in them.
So I knew the two rides I could handle were the train that goes around the park and the Colossus Ferris wheel.
We got in line for the train, but the people in front of us were the last to make the first train (where some rows were empty for social distancing). So we had to wait for it to go around the park and come back.
Meanwhile, loud pyrotechnics (something I’ve made clear I am not a fan of) started going off nearby, so I got to listen to those the entire wait. Once we got on the train, it was fun to see the rest of the park and get an idea what other rides I might be able to handle.
I knew I wanted to go on the Ferris wheel, but it was also near the pyrotechnics. I finally figured out that the pyro was part of a scheduled Halloween show, so I just needed to avoid the area during the show.
The view from the Ferris wheel was amazing, with lots of hills and trees in their fall colors. This is truly an underrated part of the country for its natural beauty.
We happened to go right at sunset, which featured a cotton candy sky that evening.
Darkness fell as we got off the Ferris wheel and the Halloween theatrics started. We walked through tunnels with giant stuffed spiders, and fog machines were everywhere.
I waited while my wife went on two rides I never would — the American Thunder wooden roller coaster and Xcaliber, which takes riders in spinning gondolas 113 feet in the air and back down. It looked horrific to me but I was proud of her for going.
Some of the lines were pretty long. Mask use was good, though there wasn’t much social distancing in some cases.
The only other ride I got on was the Moon Antique Cars, which is basically a car on a track that goes under the roller coaster. There wasn’t a whole lot to it but three rides are better than two.
The most fun might have been the funnel cake covered in Snickers sauce that we ate. It was almost worth the $13.
While spending $50 on a ticket to go on thrill rides is kind of wasted on me, it was still a fun experience. And, most importantly, now I can say I’ve been to a Six Flags.
Hopefully I won’t wait as long to go for my second visit. About 20 years from now sounds right.