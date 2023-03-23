Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.