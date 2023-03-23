The recent shooting of two police officers in Hermann, one of them fatal, is a reminder of the impact such events can have on a community.
I was a reporter in Odessa, Texas, in September 2007, when three officers were shot by a domestic violence suspect. Two of them died that night, the third a few days later.
That event had a Sept. 11-like effect on our town. The horrific tragedy devastated everyone, but it also brought people together in a way few other things could. But Odessa had more than 100,000 residents, I can’t imagine the impact something like that can have on a town the size of Hermann. But it’s clear from the outpouring of support for the officers and their families here that this area has a big heart. People truly care, that much is evident. They are heartbroken, but they are determined to not let this unthinkable act of violence stop them from standing up for the victims. Good for them.
Unfortunately, I can’t really say my reporting in the wake of the shooting in Texas was particularly memorable, except to me.
Like 9/11, this was one of those events you remember exactly where you were. I happened to be two hours away in Lubbock, with our paper’s star reporter, at our first Texas Tech football game after buying season tickets.
They’d just honored the Lubbock team that finished in third place in the Little League World Series at halftime, when my coworker got a message from our editor about three officers being down, wanting to know if he was in town (she didn’t seem that concerned about my whereabouts). We missed the initial night of coverage, but everyone else did a great job in our absence.
One particular day really stood out. The third officer passed away on the day of the other two officers’ funerals, so our paper was pretty busy. It happened to also be the day 2008 presidential candidate Mitt Romney was speaking 20 miles away in Midland. Even though I’d done a phone interview with former President George H.W. Bush earlier in 2007, I’d never covered a current major presidential candidate before, so I was really excited about attending this. Our editor, understandably, thought it would be better to just use the Associated Press story and focus on the events in Odessa. But after talking to people from our local Congressman’s office, it sounded like Romney was going to hold a press conference, giving us a chance to ask about how his policies as president would impact our area. After telling the editor this, she agreed to let me go to Midland.
On our way to Midland, I stopped and talked to the many people stopped along old Highway 80 for one of the officer’s funeral processions. It was a moving experience seeing what they meant to the community. It was similar to the reactions here.
Unfortunately, I can’t say the same thing about the Romney event. While the speakers who introduced Romney talked about the fallen officers, Romney stuck to his standard stump speech, not even bringing up the officers in passing.
Oh well, I figured I’d ask Romney about it, with some nationalized aspect like federal funding to protect police officers or something, after the speech. But no, Romney darted out of there as soon as his speech was over, even blowing off the AP reporter. Even though I think the country probably would have been better off in the long term if Romney defeated Obama in 2012, I still don’t like Romney personally because of this.
I crawled back to the office dejected, and wrote a story that ran well inside the paper because of the rest of the day’s news. My lede focused on Romney’s failure to address the tragedy 20 miles away.
I was down but not out. I went through the Officer Down Memorial Page to compile a list of all the law enforcement officers ever killed in the line of duty in the Permian Basin area, which is huge, running from the southern Texas Panhandle to the Mexican border. I also called agencies like the border patrol who were tougher to find and put together a list going back to the 1800s. I thought this list would be a great asset to the paper that could be updated and reused should, heaven forbid, any more officers be lost in the future.
Of course, more officers were added to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Another one was added this past week. I would encourage everyone to visit this website. It will leave an impression. The next time you encounter a police officer, thank them for their service. They don’t hear it enough. It takes tragedy like the ones that occurred in Odessa and Hermann for us to put things into perspective.