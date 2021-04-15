Some of my fondest childhood memories are listening to Casey Kasem’s “American Top 40” countdown in the 1980s.
Whether it was listening in my bedroom on my clock radio or in the back seat on a family Sunday drive, I always got caught up in the excitement of who would have the No. 1 song this week. This was before you could just look it up on the internet and spoil the fun.
I remember being happy when “We Are the World” reached the top of the charts and crying when Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” was unseated after four weeks at No. 1 by Steve Miller Band’s “Abracadabra.”
I’ve recently recaptured some of that excitement with the “Big 40 Countdown” on SiriusXM’s ’80s channel. It replays all the songs, in order, from the countdown from a week during the 1980s. The week corresponds to the current week, so if you’re listening around Christmas, you might hear a holiday track like “Do They Know It’s Christmas?,” while you might get a song like “The Power of Love” from a summer blockbuster during the warmer months. That really puts me back where I was when those songs were big.
While Casey has moved on to the big radio station in the sky, this one is hosted by some of the original MTV VJs. They give some information on the songs and what has happened since with the artists while also helping build the “drama” for what will be No. 1 (even though we’ve really known for more than 30 years).
I don’t listen to the countdown every week. I mainly save it for long road trips, so I can hear it all the way through.
While some of my favorite artists like Bruce Springsteen and U2 had a lot of hits in the ’80s, I wouldn’t even say I’m a huge fan of “‘80s music,” meaning the pop songs really associated with the decade such as “The Safety Dance” or “Never Gonna Give You Up” or artists with a lot of hits in the decade like Cyndi Lauper or Michael Jackson.
But I love all that music in the context of the countdown, along with some of the songs I’ve forgotten. While everyone knows Christine McVie from Fleetwood Mac, it was fun to recently be refreshed on her 1984 solo hit “Got A Hold on Me.”
I knew Washington native Jack Wagner had an acting career, but I totally forgot his song “All I Need.” It was in the top 10 on a countdown I heard over the holidays, right between songs by two gents from Liverpool — Paul McCartney and Julian Lennon, who McCartney wrote “Hey Jude” about.
People generally remember the ’80s for synthesizer-driven pop, but music did evolve over the decade. While I was recovering from COVID-19, we took a drive through the country and listened to a 1981 countdown. I really started listening to the Casey Kasem countdown in 1982, so, while I remember some of the songs, I don’t remember the actual countdowns from 1981.
I was shocked by several things, like how much country was on the charts back then. Artists like Eddie Rabbitt, Ronnie Milsap and Dolly Parton, with her classic “9 to 5,” were represented.
Oddly, there was almost no dance type music, a staple of pop music for generations, on the 1981 countdown. The disco backlash was in full swing, and I guess new wave (which I now realize was, basically, repackaged disco) had yet to hit, though that really changed within a year.
Even Bruce Springsteen had a song in the 1981 countdown that I didn’t realize was something of a hit. “Fade Away,” was a fine track from Bruce’s double album “The River” but not nearly as catchy as the bigger single “Hungry Heart.” Bruce rarely played “Fade Away” for 35 years before his 2016 tour, where he played the full “River” album nightly.
One of my favorite things about listening to the countdowns is the variety of music you would get back then. You’d usually have some classic rock artists like Springsteen or John Mellencamp, mixed in with some R&B like Champaign or New Edition, some one-hit wonders like Falco or Toni Basil and some pop legends like Madonna or Tina Turner.
For whatever reason, you’ve stopped seeing that spectrum of musical styles in top 40 music in recent years. Sometimes it’s nice to go back to when there was something for everyone.