Leave it to me to find my favorite team winning the World Series as bittersweet.
It was awesome to see the Atlanta Braves clinch their first championship since 1995 in six games over the Houston Astros last week. It’s been a long time since I watched nearly all of a World Series, but as someone with a conscience, it was still kind of awkward. Yes, I like to complain, but there were legitimate gripes this year.
The down
First off, they won it without my favorite player, Ronald Acuña Jr., who went down for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in July.
Although I’ve been a Braves fan for 40 years, Acuña really brought me back to caring. I became lukewarm to the Braves in 2013 after they announced they were abandoning downtown Atlanta for a new ballpark in Cobb County. The “conservative” county commissioners I covered at the newspaper in Marietta, Georgia, who liked to say they should focus on “needs, not wants,” handed out $392 million in public money to replace a 20-year-old ballpark without a public vote (plus I was a little jealous since I used to live a mile from the ballpark but moved to the Pacific Northwest seven months before the move was announced).
I declared at the time that the Texas Rangers, who had been my second-favorite team, would now be my favorite. But then the Rangers also decided they needed to replace a relatively new ballpark.
The Rangers’ stupidity, along with seeing the passion Acuña played with as a rookie in 2018, firmed up my Braves fandom. Since 2017, I’ve seen them play each season (yes, the first game was before Acuña was there, but I had to go see the new ballpark so I could reclaim my status as having been to games at all 30 MLB stadiums).
And these weren’t easy games to get to. Three times we went to games in Atlanta (or Cobb County), when we lived across the country in Oregon. And the last two years we’ve gone to games in Arlington, Texas, and Chicago with limited attendance because of the pandemic, though we lived a bit closer. (We had visitors when the Braves made their only visit to St. Louis in August, plus the games were on “school nights.”)
So it was tough seeing Acuña go down. Then, when you see the team win the World Series without Acuña, you wonder if the team will say they no longer need Acuña and trade him.
I brought this possibility up on Twitter to longtime Braves beat writer David O’Brien, who put me in my place.
“Huh? The dude is signed to an extremely team-friendly contract through 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028. There’s no way they *don’t* keep him long term,” O’Brien tweeted at me.
Although I felt foolish for asking the question, this was reassuring news.
Another Twitter user, who, of course, didn’t use their real name, then tweeted to O’Brien, “Interesting how you choose the complete nuts to respond to.”
O’Brien kind of stood up for me, replying, “Interesting how you’re comfortable calling other fans complete nuts.”
Even if I am completely nuts, there are other legitimate reasons to be concerned about the Braves. There is, of course, the tomahawk chop, which it looked like they might be done with after Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley, a member of the Cherokee Nation, called it “disappointing” during the 2019 playoffs. I will admit to joining in the chop over the years, but that drove home how offensive it is to many Native Americans.
But Braves fans were back chopping more than ever in 2021, much of it encouraged by the team with drum beats and even flashing the stadium lights as fans chopped using their cellphone lights.
To make matters worse, the Braves had country music buffoon Travis Tritt, who canceled shows in venues that require fans to be vaccinated against COVID-19, perform the national anthem before the clinching game of the 2021 National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. That sent a terrible message, in my opinion.
The up
Ultimately, though, it’s about the players and staff on the team, and there is a lot to love with the Braves, even without Acuña.
It’s great to see Freddie Freeman finally win a title. I went to see him play against almost every team in the National League when I lived near Atlanta, mainly during the 2012 season. He was the last link to the 2012 team, which was the last season for hall-of-famer Chipper Jones (who was the last member of the 1995 World Series champion on the team).
Then there is Dansby Swanson, who was somewhat revered when we lived in Oregon, having played briefly for the minor league Hillsboro Hops when he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. The Hops had a giant Swanson banner outside their stadium. Swanson hit two home runs in the World Series.
It was also fun watching the players they picked up at the trade deadline in 2021, especially former Kansas City Royal Jorge Soler, whose Game 6 home run still might not have come back to earth.
There was also Ron Washington, the Braves coach who managed the Rangers to their only two World Series appearances in the franchise’s 60-year history. They came up short both times, including the heartbreaking seven-game loss in 2011 against the Cardinals. Despite a tumultuous tenure in Texas, Rangers fans really miss Wash, so it was great to see him earn a ring.
Then, of course, there are the memories of watching the Braves growing up a couple hours from Atlanta. There were countless hours with my grandmother, watching really bad teams in the 1980s and great teams in the 1990s. Thankfully, she got to see the 1995 championship, but it is great to add another.
There was my first Braves game in 1988 in San Francisco, with my father and brother. We saw Ron Gant hit a leadoff double off the old chain link fence at Candlestick Park before the Braves suffered yet another loss, dropping them to 35-67 on the year.
So I’ve learned to appreciate the championships that do come. I went from being down on the Braves to spending $60 to order a small jar of dirt from the World Series-clinching game.
The championship wasn’t perfect, but it could have been worse. I could be a Yankees fan.
I don’t know how they live with themselves.