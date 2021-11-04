With my mother-in-law recently moving in upstairs at our house, we decided to add another DirecTV receiver in her bedroom.
As often happens, this opened up a can of worms.
The installation went fine. The technician showed up shortly after the start of the four-hour window Saturday and got the job done quickly. But things got weird about an hour after he left. We noticed a white car had parked at the entrance to our driveway.
A man got out and flashed his credentials to let us know he was with AT&T. He said he is higher up the corporate ladder and wanted to talk to us about how the technician did his job.
This seemed strange because it really was an unremarkable visit. Also, AT&T is in the process of (at least partially) divesting DirecTV, so I don’t know why a guy with AT&T would give up his Saturday morning to go around checking on DirecTV employees.
I got my answer when the AT&T guy said, “Let me check and see if I can get you a better deal.”
Surprisingly (sarcasm), the “better deal” he was referring to involved us switching phone providers to AT&T. I switched to Verizon from AT&T 10 years ago after my apartment in Georgia ended up being in an AT&T dead zone.
I’m in a bit of a similar dead zone situation now with The Missourian’s new office on Bluff Road in Washington. That, the fact that my Verizon contract is nearly up and because I’m less than satisfied with my current phone made me somewhat interested in what he was saying.
Flashback to 2019
I’ve had issues with my current phone almost since I bought it.
I’d grown tired of going to the Verizon corporate store near where I lived in Oregon at the time and of the employees telling me to check their website for just about everything, from buying a new phone to fixing a broken screen.
The former publisher at my paper there told me about the great experience he had at a Verizon “authorized” store. So I decided to give them a try. The authorized store staff certainly gave me more attention than the corporate store, pretty much hounding me to buy an LG phone, which they claimed all the salespeople at the store used. I had a hunch they probably got some kind of bonus for selling that phone.
I told them the primary things I look for in a phone are being able to store my large music library and having a good camera for work. Although I had my fancy, work-issued camera, that can be complicated to set up if lighting is particularly off (and with me not knowing all the ins and outs of how to adjust it).
They told me those things worked great on the LG phone. They added that though the phone didn’t have extensive memory, I could hook up a memory card to get more.
I’d been buying iPhones for a decade at this point, usually getting the largest version of the latest model soon after my contract was up. But the monthly cost of iPhones was getting on my nerves, so I decided to give the cheaper LG phone a try.
The first bad sign was when I asked the salespeople to transfer my music to the new phone. This took so long that we gave up on it after a couple hours. I tried transferring from my laptop’s iTunes library, and that didn’t go so well, either.
Many songs didn’t transfer, so if I try to listen to an album with 12 songs on my current phone, usually no more than eight or nine will actually be on the phone.
Then there’s the camera. I learned quickly to be careful about using it on “auto” mode.
I did a story on a local veterinary receptionist whose customers said she was nice and understanding when people went though a tough time with their pets.
I took a portrait photo for the story using my phone with the camera set to auto. After the story ran on the front page, I got a call from the senior woman at the shop. She said the story was good, but the receptionist looked fat in the photo. Worse yet, she called the receptionist to tell her the same, and the receptionist then called me to complain. The auto lens on my phone must have widened the photo. Since then, I’ve tried to take phone photos with the manual setting, but like with a regular camera, the settings sometimes get messed up.
Back to the present
On Saturday, the AT&T guy told my wife and me we could pay $170 a month for our phone plan, down from the $213 we pay with Verizon. He said it included a Samsung Galaxy 8 phone for $1 a month.
We did the math and determined that $170 a month isn’t that great a deal if it doesn’t include a significant phone payment.
He also tried to tell us we were paying extra for HBO Max and that he could get it for us for free “for life.” It’s my understanding that HBO Max comes free if you are paying for HBO, and since we rarely watch HBO Max, it wouldn’t be that big a deal if we had to cancel it.
Still, I have no ability to stand up to people trying to sell me something, which is how I ended up with the LG phone. (I forgot to mention LG no longer makes phones, so I really backed a winner.) Thankfully, my wife had the sense to tell the man we would get back to him.
Of course, he told us we could lose out on the “great deal” because it was nearly the end of October, and deals expire at the end of each month.
After he left, we looked at the reviews for the phone he was trying to sell us, and they weren’t so hot. So we let the “deal” pass.
After I started writing this column, I got a message from Verizon offering yet another deal.
Here we go again!