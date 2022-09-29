I had a busy day when I served as The Missourian’s weekend reporter Saturday, Sept. 24.
Normally, the stuff I report on is fairly limited, things in Union or involving Franklin County government. But on the weekend, anything goes. And on this particular weekend, everywhere went.
I started the day at 8 a.m. at Lions Lake in Washington for the Youth Fishing Derby. The event is similar to the fishing derby in Union, but I like the lake in Washington because it has more shade. The weather was really nice early in the day, with the sun shining off the lake.
I noticed people playing a racquet game on the sand volleyball court by the lake that looked like a combination of volleyball and pickleball. I did a little research on this and learned that it is called beach tennis and even has a Facebook group for local players. As the paper’s pickleball reporter, I think this falls under my jurisdiction, so I will have more on beach tennis coming up.
I had to get over to Augusta for the city’s Harvest Festival Parade, which started at 10 a.m. My phone directions told me to take Augusta Bottom Road, which I had never been on before, mainly because it is a scary-looking gravel road.
The first few miles of the road were rough, the gravel felt very loose, like it was going to force me off the side of the road. But eventually it became paved and was a lovely drive. It went along water before clinging next to the bottom of a bluff. It was definitely less hilly than taking Highway 94. One frustrating part was having to pass a group of bicyclists, even though the road is right next to the Katy Trail. What’s the point of building fancy biking trails if bicyclists are going to still take up the roads?
Anyway, it was a great road, except for the first few miles. If only there was a rich person with an interest in getting people between Augusta and Washington more comfortably, who could help pay to pave the road. But alas.
The parade was nice. It was not as long as some of the other parades in the area, but that isn’t a bad thing.
I then rushed to Union to get photos of the Big Machines event at East Central College. I took photos at this last year, but forgot something, it is really a pain to find parking.
They make you park in one parking lot, then walk across a large field to get to the parking lot where the vehicles, like fire vehicles and an Ameren truck, are on display. They even have someone stopping traffic in the street. They had a SWAT team vehicle and other manned police cars on display at the event, so I think that was a bit of security overkill.
After walking across the field to the parking lot where the vehicles were being displayed, I realized I forgot my pen. That’s not good when you are trying to write down the names of people I am taking photos of for captions.
I didn’t want to walk all the way back to my car, so I just decided to type the names in my phone. One man whose photo I had taken asked how I liked my Google Pixel phone. I will discuss this issue more in a future column, but I told him things are not going well.
After only a few months owning the phone, the screen is already flickering off and on, causing me to have to turn the screen brightness to 100 percent to be able to see it. I wanted to show the man, so I lowered the brightness. That caused the screen to go black.
I had to walk back to the car to work on the phone screen, so that was it for Big Machines. I went home to post some photos from the morning events online and rest up for the evening event — the OxFest Music Festival.
OxFest was at the Washington Fairgrounds, just across the lake from where I started the day. I got there during the set of Savana, the next to last band to perform. It seemed like a really fun event.
I got a shock in between bands when they came on stage and announced attendance of 30,752. That seemed a little high to me. I was planning on including the attendance when I posted photos online after the event, but I figured I’d better hold off, because I did not want to report an inaccurate number.
That turned out to be a good thing, because I talked to one of the organizers the next day. He said the actual attendance was less than 1,200. He compared the miscommunication to a high school football public address announcer saying attendance is 47,000, when it’s actually 500 (something I later found out that really does happen around here).
In fairness, I would have guessed at least 2,000 people were there, based on all the people I saw sitting in lawn chairs.
I’d never been to a concert at the fairgrounds but was impressed with the facility. With a permanent stage and a nice incline of the grassy area allowing for good sightlines, they should try to get more concerts outside of the Washington Town & Country Fair.
Still, Union should put on events like this.
With its riverfront, Washington is tough to beat for downtown events in the area. But there’s no reason Union can’t have a festival like OxFest, where people actually pay to watch music, at its fairgrounds.