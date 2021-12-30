Christmas 2021 featured a number of challenges, mainly driving 700 miles to my mother’s house and back for a three-day weekend.
But, because of something my brother did for me, it was a great holiday.
It started in October when Texas Monthly magazine and its barbecue Editor Daniel Vaughn, one of the 10 greatest living humans in my book, announced upstart Goldee’s Barbecue in Fort Worth had been named the No. 1 barbecue joint in Texas, surprisingly knocking off more established barbecue places like Franklin Barbecue in Austin and Snow’s BBQ in Lexington, Texas.
This certainly excited me because my family members live much closer to Fort Worth than they do to Austin (and the lines at Franklin and Snow seem ridiculous, so I don’t want to drive all that way and then spend five hours in line).
Then, Mike Chen, the YouTube host my wife and I watch who now lives in St. Louis, paid a visit to Goldee’s, which is less than two years old and is located in a shack. Once he reached the end of a long line and finally got to taste the brisket, Chen declared it was the best barbecue he’d ever had — “No comparison.”
If there was any doubt we would be visiting Goldee’s on our next visit to Texas, it went away watching Chen try all the wonderful meats and sides on Dec. 15.
So I checked Goldee’s Facebook page, only to be hit over the head with a proverbial baseball bat. They are normally open Friday, Saturday and Sunday each week, but they would be closed all Christmas weekend!
There was one caveat, however. Goldee’s was going to open for four hours on Thursday, Dec. 23, selling whole smoked briskets and turkey breasts to go.
Since I wasn’t going to reach Texas until late Dec. 23, I texted my brother, Brad, who was hosting our family for Christmas, and asked if he could go pick up brisket and turkey at Goldee’s. With Goldee’s site in south Fort Worth nearly 40 miles away from Brad’s house in the north Dallas suburb of Lewisville, I thought we had about as good a chance of getting fresh brontosaurus meat as Goldee’s brisket.
But, to my surprise, Brad texted back that he could go pick it up.
Then on Dec. 22, I looked at Goldee’s Facebook page and saw they had posted the prices for the briskets and turkey breasts. I knew it wouldn’t be cheap, but I was still a bit taken aback to see the brisket would cost $165 and the turkey $65.
I texted Brad a screenshot of the prices and he still said he would go.
I was a little worried because I didn’t hear anything before we packed up the car and headed to my brother’s house from my mom’s house on Christmas Day. But we arrived to the smell of barbecue in the halls.
I walked into Brad’s kitchen and saw the amazing peppery bark covering the hunk of meat. It was clear it was the real thing.
Apparently, my dad helped Brad out with the cost of the food.
My brother co-hosted a podcast on Texas craft barbecue a few years ago, so I was surprised when Brad asked me how to cut it. He had started cutting the brisket into chunks, so I showed him to cut the remainder like you are cutting a loaf of bread (with my poor hand-eye coordination, I did not want to take the risk of trying to cut this masterpiece myself).
Finally, dinner was served. I took a couple slices of brisket and a turkey slice and went into a bit of heaven. The brisket was just fatty enough, with perfect bark (unlike another prominent Fort Worth barbecue place we went to on our last visit that had brisket that was a little too peppery and spicy). Even Goldee’s turkey was excellent, and I’m not a big fan of holiday turkey.
It was the best holiday meal I’ve had in a long time. And it really made me feel good that my brother would go out of his way for me like that.
While I want to try some of the other places in Texas Monthly’s top 50 list (as well as more barbecue spots in Missouri) I still want to eat at Goldee’s actual restaurant at some point.
Not only do they have great meat, they also serve my all-time favorite side dish, hash and rice. The dish is primarily popular in South Carolina and features pork and potatoes over rice.
I had never seen hash in Texas, where most people don’t know it exists. Mike Chen had never heard of it before but said Goldee’s hash was the best side dish he’s ever had.
So I definitely need to get down to Goldee’s, but an amazing Christmas dinner will hold me over a while. I would love for barbecue to become a holiday tradition.