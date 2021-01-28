A while back, I wrote about my trip to Texas to complete my quest to see every Major League Baseball stadium.
Here’s how my quest started in 1995. Now I’d been to games before that, but it was always at a ballpark either near my home or while on a family vacation.
I lived in Texas but was visiting my grandmother in Georgia. I was planning my drive home but decided to see if I could take a detour to see a game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Back then, the internet was in its nascent (I’ve always wanted to use that word) stages, so I still had to check USA Today Baseball Weekly to get MLB schedules if it was more than a couple days in advance. Sure enough, the Cardinals were home the day I wanted to go, which, I believe (with the help of baseball-reference.com) was Friday, July 7, 1995.
I’d never been to St. Louis or Missouri before, so I got up early to drive there. I headed through Atlanta, then up to Nashville, where I stopped at White Castle (my favorite fast food place at the time. Nashville was the closest location to either Texas or Georgia).
Then I drove up through Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois. I was born in Chicago but hadn’t been back to the state since I was a small child.
While I was far away from Chicago, I did pick up a copy of the Chicago Tribune at a rest area (in those days, you could get large newspapers hundreds of miles away). I remember it previewed Grateful Dead concerts at Soldier Field, which turned out to be the band’s last shows with the late Jerry Garcia.
Once I reached St. Louis, I bought a ticket for the game. I don’t remember the exact price, but I could afford a ticket not far up behind home plate on a college student’s income, to show how long ago this was.
I went by the Stan Musial statue (I’d gotten Stan’s autograph at a baseball card show a few years earlier, so it was cool to see the city where he played). Then, of course, I walked over to the Gateway Arch. Even then, you had a long wait if you wanted to go to the top, so that had to wait another 11 years.
It was kind of weird being in St. Louis, since I hadn’t told anyone I was going.
I made it back to the stadium in time for the game against the Florida Marlins. I have a feeling this might have been the worst year to attend a Cardinals game in the past 40 years. The Cardinals were on their way to a 62-81 season, which was shortened by a divisive players’ strike that canceled the World Series the previous year.
Joe Torre had been fired earlier in the season and Mike Jorgensen was serving as interim manager. After the season, Tony La Russa was hired, and the Cardinals have been one of the top franchises in baseball since.
But, on this night, only 24,490 were in attendance. Still, I could tell that the fans who were there loved their team.
I remember a conversation between two men sitting behind me. They were excited about the Rams’ first season in St. Louis and talking about taking a trip to see them play the Saints as an “excuse” to visit New Orleans.
The Cardinals won the game 4-0, with pitcher Danny Jackson improving his record to 1-9, finishing a complete game in a now-astonishing two hours, 19 minutes.
The early ending was good, because I drove to Springfield before I stopped for the night. I remember driving past Six Flags and must have gone through Franklin County for the first time, as well. I also saw the old St. Louis Arena for the only time before it was demolished.
The next day I drove from Springfield to my mom’s house near Dallas, Texas.
The trip hooked me on wanting to visit more ballparks. Initially, I didn’t have the money to spend more than one night in a motel, so I had to stay relatively close to home. So I did a similar trip to see the Kansas City Royals a couple years later.
In 1999, I finally worked up the nerve and money to stay two nights on the road by myself, going to Cleveland for an Indians game, as well as to visit the Pro Football and Rock and Roll halls of fame.
Since then, seeing different ballparks has given me an excuse to visit parts of North America I might never have gone otherwise. Even now, I’ve only been to Minneapolis, Miami and Toronto because of my baseball trips. But I’ve been able to see fun sites like the Mall of America and Niagara Falls on the way.
Hank Aaron
With the recent passing of Hank Aaron, I should mention I was heading back from Georgia to Texas on this trip earlier than initially planned because I wanted to attend some of the festivities around the 1995 MLB All-Star Game, which was being held at the Texas Rangers’ then-new ballpark.
Among the activities I went to was the Fan Fest at the Dallas Convention Center. The unquestioned highlight of this was being in the audience while Aaron was interviewed on stage. Even though I’ve lived in Georgia and had relatives there much of my life, it was the only time I saw Aaron in person.
It was touching seeing Aaron talk about how he handled the death threats he received while pursuing Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record. Hank Aaron is among my favorite older athletes (meaning they played before I started watching sports), so I’m glad I got to see him.