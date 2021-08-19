It won’t be long until baseball season gives way to football, so I recently went to see a couple ballparks within a few hours of here before it’s too late.
I haven’t been to an affiliated minor league game since 2018, when I lived in Oregon. I wanted to go to several games when we visited Florida and California in 2019, but we ended up doing so much during the day we were either still doing stuff by the time the game started or too tired to go.
Then COVID wiped out the minor league season in 2020, the first year we were in Missouri. We did see the independent Chicago Dogs play a game last year, but I was looking forward to the season starting in 2021, when all the teams would be back (save for the ones Major League Baseball sadly axed in reorganization).
Having seen all the current major league parks, I’ve been on an informal quest to see as many minor league parks as I can. With 120 affiliated teams, I know it’s going to be a long process.
Peoria Chiefs
I finally got my chance to see a minor league game on the way back from my recent trip to Chicago. I stopped in Peoria, Illinois, home of the St. Louis Cardinals’ High A affiliate, the Peoria Chiefs.
The Chiefs (who switched from Native American imagery to a logo with a Dalmatian dressed as a fire chief in 2005, according to milb.com) play in Dozer Park, a great downtown location. Peoria was facing rival the Beloit Snappers.
Peoria is like many small Midwestern cities, with a few tall buildings and not much going on Sunday afternoons, which is when I was there. But the ballpark faces downtown, giving it a nice backdrop. It’s also close to the Illinois River, which I wasn’t really familiar with but is wide and beautiful.
Although the stadium is back to allowing full capacity, unfortunately, fans were pretty well socially distanced. I think people staying away partially had to do with tickets being kind of expensive, starting at $14 if you wanted an actual seat. (Berm seats were $10.) I decided to pay $2 extra and get a $16 seat right behind home plate.
This turned out to be a little scary. Many major league stadiums have expanded protective netting around the infield, but in Peoria, it stopped right in front of me, not even reaching the dugouts. Sitting three rows back with no one in front of me, I had to stay on high alert. Fortunately, no balls came whizzing at me.
One of the cool features of Dozer Park is you can walk all the way around the field and still see the game, which seems rare for a Class A park. It’s even got a neat little bridge to cross in the outfield. The stadium is 19 years old but still looks great.
Best of all, it gives you a chance to see the next generation of possible Cardinals stars. Former players include Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Greg Maddux (back when the team was a Cubs affiliate).
If you have kids, they can go right up and talk to players in the dugout.
Kansas City Royals
I went by myself to Peoria, but it was a different story when we went to see the Royals play host to the New York Yankees. My wife had seven family members from Oregon in town, none of whom had been to a major league game, so we decided to change that.
I’d been to Kauffman Stadium twice before, in 1998 and in 2010, where I sat by its famed fountains after the ballpark was renovated. I love sitting near the outfield fountains, but with a temperature of 97 degrees and heat index of 107 degrees, the others wanted to sit in the shade for some reason.
Kansas City has a more relaxed atmosphere than Busch Stadium in St. Louis. It’s in a more suburban area, the food options are better, and it’s easy to get in and out of.
It was interesting going with people who had never been to a game before. Many of them live in the mountains near the coast, so they were totally unfamiliar with rules we take for granted in a post-9/11, not-yet-post-COVID world, like you can’t bring large bags into the stadium, and they don’t take cash at concession stands. But they adjusted and had a good attitude.
Wanting to avoid ticket fees, we bought our tickets at the ticket window, spending $41 each so we could get shaded seats that weren’t too high up. But even buying the tickets in person, they had to then email them to me to use on my phone because the stadium has gone paperless.
It was a fun afternoon. I was willing to leave early, but the others, impressively, opted to stay until the end despite the daytime heat and 3.5-hour game time. I’ve been to five baseball games this year, and oddly enough, the two we stayed the entire game, one was 40-some degrees in Chicago, and the other was nearly 100 degrees in Kansas City.
Before heading home, we stopped at Gates Bar-B-Q, where my sister-in-law told me they showed my idol, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, on the video screen while my wife and I were in the team shop. I initially didn’t believe it but checked Twitter, and Mahomes had indeed been at the game with his daughter. I figured he would have been busy with training camp, but they must have had the day off. Mahomes is a great supporter of other Kansas City teams, and the Yankees are a big draw, so maybe I shouldn’t have been surprised. I nearly slapped myself for missing him.
Oh well, it just gives me more reason to get back to Kansas City for a Chiefs game.