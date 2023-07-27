I’ve recently had a couple people tell me how much they enjoy my columns when I write about music. This is shocking, yet gratifying to me, especially when I think back to how my first interview went with a musician of some renown.
It was back in early 2006, I recently started my first full-time newspaper job at the Stephenville Empire-Tribune, a six-day-a-week paper an hour southwest of Fort Worth, Texas. Stephenville was preparing to host the Larry Joe Taylor Texas Music Festival, which, although I’d never heard of it before I arrived there (even though I lived a couple hours away), But it was a big deal to the folks in Stephenville, the way the Washington Town & Country Fair is to people here.
I was assigned a story on Rodney Crowell, one of the featured performers at the festival, and told he would be calling later that day for an interview. I was familiar with Crowell’s name, but did not know much else about him. His publicist sent over some background information, which I glanced at.
I’ve always tried to make any story I write as locally focused as possible, so I figured I would start by asking Crowell what it means to play the Larry Joe Taylor festival, thinking it must be some great honor bestowed on musicians.
That’s where things started to go wrong. “It’s just a gig to me,” I recall Crowell responding.
Welp, there went my local angle.
I struggled through a couple more questions before an annoyed Crowell asked me, “Are you a music reporter?”
I replied that this was my first music interview, but I have always loved music.
Crowell responded that he’d give me another chance, since I admitted I was new to music reporting (which, 17 years later, is still pretty much the case). He then briefly went through his life in music, saying he had some sort of a career renaissance recently.
I must have been able to write down enough to get a story out of the interview, but I was just happy it was over.
But 17 years later, I wish I had been better prepared. I now realize Crowell has had a great career, and there was lots to ask him about.
Crowell had received one Grammy award at the time of our interview (he added a second in 2014). Now that I enjoy listening to the 1980s countdown on SiriusXM radio, I realize he wrote a couple of iconic hits.
First off, he penned the classic “Shame on the Moon,” which was taken to No. 2 on the pop charts by Bob Seger, with backing vocals from Glenn Frey.
Crowell also wrote the 1979 hit “An American Dream,” which became one of the more memorable songs of my childhood when the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, with Linda Ronstadt, made a hit of it.
Growing up in Augusta, Georgia, the line “Augusta, Georgia is just no place to be,” certainly got a lot of attention. It was the most memorable song having to do with Augusta, at least until a couple years later when Dave Loggins released “Augusta,” which comes to life every spring as The Masters theme song.
And of course, Crowell was the son-in-law for a time, of the immortal Johnny Cash. He was married to Roseanne Cash from 1979 to 1992, producing several of her albums.
In my defense, it was much harder to check the internet and get all this information in 2006 than it is today. So that will be my excuse.
And Rodney Crowell continues to be relevant today. He was nominated for a Grammy this year for “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die,” a song Crowell wrote with Chris Stapleton that was recorded by Willie Nelson.
He recently released “The Chicago Sessions” album, which was produced by Jeff Tweedy of Wilco. I’d never listened to one of Crowell’s albums before, but I gave this one a shot. It was a different type of country music than I am used to, but I found it enjoyable.
I still cringe when I hear Rodney Crowell’s name, thinking about the worst celebrity interview I ever did (at least with someone other than a politician, who you don’t always want interviews to be pleasant with). But at least I can say I talked to a great musician and songwriter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.