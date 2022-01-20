Since I started writing this column nearly two years ago, I’ve written a good bit about music, sports and travel (sometimes travel to watch music and sports).
But I don’t think I’ve done any movie reviews. That’s mainly because I haven’t been to many movies since the pandemic started. I’ve watched some new movies on streaming services, some of them very good, but nothing worth writing a column about.
In summer 2021, we went to “Black Widow,” our first movie in a theater since the pandemic began. It was entertaining, but it was a prequel. Knowing how things end for Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow character in “Avengers: Endgame” made the movie a bit anticlimactic.
We didn’t go to the movies again for nearly six months, when we went to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on New Year’s Day. Like “Black Widow,” it’s a Marvel movie, which is probably a big reason I find these movies worth going to the theater to see, instead of just watching at home.
But I found the new “Spider-Man” to be much more rewarding (I’ll have some minor spoilers below).
I’ve liked Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the first two movies he has starred in. But I’m still partial to the three Spider-Man movies of the early 2000s that starred Tobey Maguire. I liked the understated way Maguire played the role, as well as seeing the character and his surroundings evolve over the movies, where the current Spider-Man movies still have Parker in high school with his high school friends telling the same jokes.
And, of course, Maguire’s Peter Parker worked as a photographer for a newspaper. Working in journalism is set aside for only the greatest super heroes like Superman and Spider-Man, and Maguire’s movies embraced that.
I heard rumblings about Maguire appearing in “No Way Home” but didn’t really think much about it.
Then it became clearer once I started watching the new movie. The plot revolves around characters from different Spider-Man universes coming to the universe where Holland’s character is Spider-Man. It’s, basically, an excuse to bring everyone together.
It was cool seeing Willem DaFoe return as the Green Goblin and Alfred Molina reprise his role as Doctor Octopus. But, to be honest, I’ve preferred the villains in the Holland “Spider-Man” movies, in particular Michael Keaton in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”
But things get interesting later in the movie, when Spider-Man needed help dealing with all the villains who have come to his universe. First, Andrew Garfield, who played the title role in two “Amazing Spider-Man” films in 2012 and 2014 appears in his Spider-Man costume.
Then the real goosebumps-inducing moment came when Maguire appears as Peter Parker initially (unlike the other two, Maguire produces his own webs, so he is, effectively, always Spider-Man). It reminded me of when Luke Skywalker and Han Solo returned to the screen for the first time in more than 30 years in 2015’s “Star-Wars: The Force Awakens.”
Unlike with Star Wars, I was nearly 30 when 2002’s “Spider-Man” came out, as opposed to an elementary schooler. But still, seeing Maguire put on the Spider-Man suit brought me back to watching “Spider-Man 2” in a San Diego mall, when I was in town to drive my boss’s son’s car back to Texas because he didn’t like going out during the day. Since my boss at the time and his son have both passed on since then, it made me think of them.
I held back tears much of the movie. Yes, it was fan service, but the way it was done was really fun.
Obviously, seeing Maguire play his more “everyman” version of Spider-Man was great. I’d love to see him do another full movie as a middle-age Spider-Man, but I’ll take what I can get.
The movie even gave me an appreciation for Garfield’s performance as Spider-Man. I always thought his first “Spider-Man” movie was kind of pointless, just because it was a remake of Maguire’s first “Spider-Man” movie only 10 years earlier. But he was certainly the most charismatic of the three webslingers in the new movie.
And the ending of the movie gave me hope that Holland’s Peter Parker will move beyond his high school years in his fourth “Spider-Man” film.
Then there was J.K. Simmons’ portrayal of J. Jonah Jameson. He played the character in the Tobey Maguire “Spider-Man” movies as a crusty newspaper editor, while he was more of an Alex Jones-like internet conspiracy theorist, who even hawks supplements, in “No Way Home.”
When Simmons as Jameson briefly appeared at the end of 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” it was seen as a teaser to a possible multiverse in the next movie.
While that did happen, there was no explanation for whether Jameson changed universes before the other Spider-Men and villains or if he just happened to look exactly like the earlier version of Jameson (unless they explained it when I wasn’t paying attention, which is certainly possible).
Still, for a big-budget blockbuster movie, this was a very good one. Let’s hope more movies that make it worth going to the theater will be coming soon and that doing so is safe.