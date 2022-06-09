In my last column, I expressed my displeasure at the bland news channels that seem to take up a great deal of the television offerings in hotels during my vacation in Ireland.
Not long after I wrote that, I saw a report on a British morning show that made me eat my words. The reporter told the story of the Royal Yacht Britannia, which served Queen Elizabeth II and her family from 1954 until it was retired in 1997, traveling more than a million miles in the process. After a filmed piece, they cut to the reporter on board the yacht, which is now open to the public.
I missed the part where they said where the ship is located now, but I figured the yacht must be docked in some English city we won’t be visiting on our trip, like London or Liverpool. But, just to be sure, I looked it up on my phone, and it turned out the Britannia is moored in Edinburgh, Scotland, where we would be visiting Wednesday, June 1, and Thursday, June 2.
This made me really want to see the yacht. I mean, it’s basically a floating Buckingham Palace, having played host to numerous world dignitaries over the years.
Then I learned that Thursday was the start of the four-day Platinum Jubilee to celebrate the queen’s 70th anniversary on the throne. Seeing the queen’s former yacht during that would be even more special.
Sure, part of me always identified with the line from Lt. Frank Drebin in “The Naked Gun” when he was planning security for the queen’s visit: “No matter how silly the idea of a queen may sound to us, as Americans we must be gracious and considerate hosts.”
But Elizabeth being one of the world’s most prominent people for 70 years is pretty amazing, so being a small part of that celebration was intriguing, even if I had no idea the celebration was going on a week earlier. Plus, I grew up hearing about the Royal Family, so learning about where they spent their time at sea would be great.
But first I had to convince my family to take me, because I am not driving on the wacky Scottish roads, so I needed them to drive me to the Britannia site on the water in Edinburgh. My wife was pretty excited about going (and driving me), but it took some convincing for my mother to agree to let us use the car to get there. I really felt like I was in high school again.
Finally my mom agreed to go, and we bought tickets in advance to make sure we didn’t miss out. You access Britannia from a shopping mall, where you cross a pedestrian bridge to an elevator next to the ship that takes you between the yacht’s different levels.
Unfortunately, it was too much walking for my mom, so she ended up staying in the car, but we managed to have a great time. At 18 British pounds, or less than 23 U.S. dollars, the price was reasonable.
The only drawback was early on in the self-guided tour we somehow got stuck in the middle of a Dutch tour group as we looked at the bridge of the ship. They just wanted to stand at the interesting places and not get out of the way.
We were able to shake them by the time we got to the next deck down, and that’s where the fun started.
The royal living quarters were certainly the most interesting part of the boat. I was a bit surprised how modest the bedrooms were. Queen Elizabeth’s bed wasn’t even queen-size, and she slept in a separate room from Prince Phillip.
The only queen bed was in the guest bedroom. Prince Charles requested it for his honeymoon with Princess Diana.
We also got to see the more ornate state dining room, decorated with purple and platinum floral arrangements for the jubilee. People like Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Presidents Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton ate there.
We were entertained by a live piano player in the room where the royals once entertained their guests.
Then we went down to see the extensive quarters for the more than 200 crew members, as well as the ship’s medical and laundry areas. Being Scotland, a bagpiper was on hand to celebrate the occasion.
We bought some purple and yellow Platinum Jubilee fudge at a shop on the ship. After touring the boat for about 90 minutes, we went up to the main gift shop back in the mall to get our souvenir refrigerator magnet.
The cashier asked where we were from and didn’t seem to know where Missouri was. She asked what famous people were from Missouri and seemed pretty impressed when I told her Mark Twain, Walt Disney and Harry Truman (I forgot to mention Brad Pitt).
But the Platinum Jubilee did not bring all good news. The British got holidays Thursday and Friday to celebrate the anniversary, which meant Edinburgh was packed. We couldn’t get a reservation to tour the stunning Edinburgh Castle and we gave up on trying to find a parking space downtown Thursday afternoon. And, come to think of it, I don’t think I should have to use vacation days for Thursday or Friday, with it being holidays and all!
But that wasn’t all the royal celebration. We stayed the night Thursday at Carberry Tower, a castle built in 1480 where Queen Elizabeth used to visit with her sister, Princess Margaret. My mom even stayed in the Princess Margaret Suite.
We attended a ceremony near dusk, which is close to 10 p.m. because of how far north Scotland is, where a cauldron was lit atop the castle. Then “God Save the Queen” was sung, with all the hotel guests giving three cheers for the queen at the end.
I remember past celebrations of various anniversaries for the queen, never thinking I would be fortunate enough to be in the United Kingdom for one of them someday. I’m not sure how many 70th anniversaries of British monarchs being on the throne I will get to see, so I am going to enjoy this one.