After attending a Jack White concert Sunday night, I now know what a Yondr pouch is.
White has, for years, required fans entering his shows with smartphones to put them in Yondr pouches, which an attendant locks. Fans keep their phones with them in the pouch until they leave, when it is unlocked.
I suppose the main reason White made this requirement is because of the number of photos and videos fans take during shows. Some people find fans taking photos constantly takes away from the enjoyment of the concert.
I admit to taking photos and videos during shows, and, if anything, I wish I had taken more. I saw Tom Petty in 2014, and now that he’s gone, I wish I had taken video. My phone first got the ability to zoom in video in 2015, so, with my seats usually far away, I did not take a lot of videos at concerts before that.
But now, when I go to a concert, especially to see artists like Neil Young or the Rolling Stones, who might not be around that much longer, I try to get a decent number of photos and video.
I’ve been to some shows in indoor theaters where ushers stopped people from taking photos, but it is very rare at an outdoor venue, like the Saint Louis Music Park (located next to the St. Louis Blues practice facility in Maryland Heights), where White’s show would be. The only time I can remember security telling people not to take photos at an outdoor show was a 2016 Don Henley concert near Portland, Oregon.
Security going around stopping people from taking photos at the Henley show was a much bigger distraction than people taking photos, in my opinion. While I remember people holding up their phones and blocking other fans’ views in the past, that behavior seems to have gotten better.
But I was willing to go without my phone to see White, the former singer and guitarist for the White Stripes, who has since had a successful solo career, working with everyone from Alicia Keys to Loretta Lynn.
The confusion started when I got an email from the venue three days before the concert saying, “If the option is available, we highly encourage you to print your tickets at home.”
I decided I would rather print the tickets and leave my phone in the car, instead of having to deal with the pouch nonsense. But the Ticketmaster website told me I could only use mobile tickets.
Things got even worse Sunday. My wife was sick and couldn’t go. You would think Ticketmaster/Live Nation would have made it as easy as possible to resell her ticket, in case she had COVID-19. But no, it wouldn’t let me sell the tickets for less than $5 above face value, which was $55 each for these tickets. Since Ticketmaster had a sale where tickets were sold for $25, other people were able to sell their tickets (in a similar location to mine) for $30 each. I still tried to sell her ticket, but got an “error” message, so I could not even put it up for sale and hope against hope it would sell at the inflated price.
I headed to the venue, which is located next to the Hollywood Casino. I entered the venue and got my Yondr pouch. The woman who gave me the pouch was very nice and gave me instructions on how to remove it after the show. They also gave me a website I could go to get free professional photos of the show.
The email I got explaining why they don’t allow phone use said “Our eyes are open a bit wider and our senses are slightly more heightened when we lose the technology crutch we’ve become accustomed to.”
I found this to be true, but for all the wrong reasons. It heightened my senses to all the people who annoy me at concerts, from the people sitting in my seats during the opening act to the guy wandering around bothering me in the dark trying to find his seats.
Then the show started and I realized how few of White’s songs I know. While I know a couple of the White Stripes songs he played, especially the excellent “Hotel Yorba,” and I’ve listened to his two recent solo albums, but I did not know his solo work well. It would have been great to look up what songs he was playing on my phone.
Not knowing most of the songs made for a lot of the show to be, kind of, boring, at least until the scorching version of “Seven Nation Army” White closed with. It’s hard to say if having a phone would have helped with that, but I could have at least gotten some cool photos of White and his blue hair.
After the show, I got my phone unlocked and walked back to my car. I noticed news on my phone that two people, plus a gunman, had died in a shooting at the Safeway grocery store that was “our store” when we lived in Bend, Oregon. There wasn’t a lot of information available, so I started wondering if I might have known the victims, or worse, the gunman.
It then occurred to me that that’s the type of distraction you do not want during a concert. So in saving me from learning about the shooting until after the show, the stupid pouch served its purpose.