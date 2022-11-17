If you read my columns regularly, you might know I’ve been critical of some of our local governments for not doing enough to take advantage of our location along Route 66.
The “Mother Road” has fascinating attractions from Los Angeles to Chicago, attracting tourists from around the world.
But I have also been hypocritical for failing to see as much of Route 66 as I can. Sure, I’ve been to places like the Cadillac Ranch in Texas and the Santa Monica Pier in California, but most of the places I’ve been are either right off the interstate or in large metropolitan areas.
I would like to see more of the older sections of Route 66, often located a bit away from the interstate. I have had plenty of opportunities to do this, since Interstate 44 follows close to the old Route 66 all the way to Oklahoma City, and I have traveled that way several times when going to see my family in Texas. But I am usually in such a hurry that I just stay on the interstate the whole time.
My wife and I took a trip to Texas over Veterans Day to help my mother move stuff and visit my father, whose health has not been great. I decided we were going to visit at least one of the attractions I’ve been wanting to visit on Route 66 - the Blue Whale of Catoosa, just east of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
I’d never heard of the giant whale sculpture until a year or so ago when it was featured in a Phillips 66 commercial. After that, we learned more about the Blue Whale, which was originally built in the early 1970s and restored in the early 2000s.
We ended up staying at a Motel 6 (because we were bringing our dogs and did not want to pay pet fees) just up Route 66 in Claremore. But, of course, getting there was still a challenge.
We left after work Thursday. Things went OK until we decided to get a hamburger at Braum’s in Springfield. They had a special where double dip ice cream cones were on sale for $1.99.
After eating our burgers, we got back in line right under the sign reading “place ice cream order here.” An employee told us he would get our order in just a minute, only to come back and take the order of people who came in after us.
I mean, what happened to the sanctity of the “place order here” sign?
Then, the guy who cut in front of us had some problem with his credit card, so it took even longer. I realize it might be poor form to complain about paying $2 for an ice cream cone nearly as big as my head, but it added to my agitation.
Then as soon as we entered Oklahoma, it started pouring rain. We stopped to pay the toll and, even though the toll booth was covered, I got soaked because it was so windy.
Finally, we were able to get checked into the motel. Being worn out from driving, we got off to a late start Friday morning. We saw Claremore has a Dutch Bros., a chain of drive-thru coffee stands we liked in Oregon that are spreading eastward, so we started the day there. They gave out stamp cards when in Oregon each time a customer bought a drink, and if you collected 12 stamps, you got a free drink (at which time I ordered the most expensive drink on the menu, since it was free). Not wanting to throw anything away, I still had my stamp card on the center console of my car nearly three years later, so I looked forward to using it.
My agitation returned when the broistas at Dutch Bros. said they had never heard of stamp cards and refused to take mine. I later learned Dutch Bros. used the pandemic as an excuse to cancel the promotion and no longer allowed stamp cards to be redeemed after March 31, 2021. They couldn’t even give me a break for not living within hundreds of miles of a Dutch Bros.!
But my anger went away as soon as we pulled up to the former swimming hole and saw the Blue Whale’s smiling face. With temperatures having plummeted from the previous day, we had the whole whale to ourselves. This also allowed us to comfortably bring the dogs out on the whale.
We were able to walk through the whale’s mouth out to the tail. It had all these nooks and crannies with small ladders (presumably for kids) to climb up and jump into the water, back when swimming was allowed. The whale’s fins were small slides kids could ride out into the water.
While the whale had been restored, a neighboring attraction, the A.R.K. (Animal Reptile Kingdom), an old wooden ship, had seen better days.
They also had whale-shaped signs pointing to other iconic Route 66 attractions, including Meramec Caverns, 351 Miles away, and the Wigwam Motel in Holbrook, Arizona, 916 miles away.
The Blue Whale, especially in colder months, isn’t a place you would spend more than a half hour. But on an otherwise choppy drive, it was a chance to harpoon some fun.