Like other major crises, such as the coronavirus, public officials are being blamed for not acting quick enough or in some cases, of overreaction. Some are guilty of either. Some did the right thing. Politics gets involved in the blame game.
President Donald Trump and Gov. Mike Parson are being accused of not acting quickly enough.
A high-ranking federal official said overreaction would have been best in the current crisis. If that is done, officials can be blamed for building fear in the public.
It is a judgment call for a public official. We all know of cases in which a public official used poor judgment when making a reaction call. Others are praised by making a call, especially when it turns out to be right.
Whether right or wrong, it often takes time for decisions to be judged fairly. Historians often disagree, even years after an event, whether a public official made the right call. Ramifications can be judged from different viewpoints. Yes, politics can be involved as to fairness.
A lack of experience by one making a call on an issue can enter into the judgment process. The more experience a person has the more likely his or her call has value.
People are judgmental, especially when it comes to decisions by an elected official. In making a decision on a judgment call, it is wise to consider the information available to the person making the decision. Mistakes are made when faulty information is given to the decision-maker.
It will take years before we know the full extent of all the decisions being made in the current crisis.
Was this nation ill-prepared to handle the coronavirus outbreak? The answer is obvious. In certain areas of the crisis, America was ill-prepared. Whose to blame? In our lifetimes we haven’t had quite the magnitude of a virus that spreads so quickly and is as deadly as this one, and exactly how to treat it. We had no vaccine for it because it is new to the world.
In the blame game world, and with social media running amok, elected public officials especially are targets. It goes with the territory.