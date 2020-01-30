In a survey by the Associated Press, it was revealed that Americans are tuning out the impeachment trial. We’ve been hearing the same thing from people around here.
The AP story gave several reasons. First and foremost is that the country is divided over the impeachment issue. Other reasons stated were: Too busy to pay close attention; bored of the legal arguments; convinced the outcome is preordained or just plain tired of the whole partisan saga.
Too tired of the whole partisan saga really hits home. So many people are convinced of the outcome because of the partisan nature of the whole issue.
The AP said web traffic and TV ratings tell a similar story, with public interest seeming “to flag after the House voted last month to impeach a president for only the third time in U.S. history.”
Many Americans are tuning out because they made up their minds about Trump’s impeachment months ago, said Eric Kasper, director of the Center for Constitutional Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He added there is little doubt about the eventual outcome — acquittal by the GOP-controlled Senate — depriving the trial of drama.
There is no doubt that Americans are sharply divided along party lines in their views on impeachment, and most of their views are firm, the AP reported.
That’s what we are surmising from people in this area we have talked to about the matter. People generally feel there is nothing new that will come out in the trial that will change their minds, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll.
The issue is very important but there is voter fatigue about it. It doesn’t look like that’s going to change.
What brought about the fatigue? Extreme partisan politics!