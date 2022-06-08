May Scheve Reardon, Missouri’s longest-serving lottery director and in many people’s estimation, its best, announced last week she is leaving her post.
Why? State lottery Commission Chairman Lance Mayfield said Scheve Reardon “saw the writing on the wall” when the legislature slashed the lottery’s upcoming advertising budget to one dollar.
That’s right, one dollar.
Awash in federal pandemic dollars, lawmakers passed a record $49-billion-dollar budget this past session and with all of that bonus cash, it slashed the lottery’s budget to $1 from $400,000.
Not that long ago, the lottery’s advertising budget stood at $16 million. The last few years the legislature has pared the budget back considerably. This year, they sent Scheve Reardon an unmistakable message. The writing on the wall was hard to miss. The lottery director got the message. She quit.
What was Scheve Reardon’s sin? Some observers are drawing a link to her criticism of unregulated gaming machines to lawmakers dropping the hammer on her advertising budget.
Authorities estimate that there are somewhere between 14,000 and 15,000 of these unlicensed “gray-market” video machines in operation in gas stations, convenience stores, bars and fraternal lodges across the state.
Because these machines are unlicensed and operate outside of the legal gaming system, there is no public accounting of the dollars spent in the machines, as there is for the Missouri lottery, gambling boats and bingo games. There is also no tax collection.
Supporters of the video machines argue that because players of the machines are given a chance to see if their next bet would result in a win or loss, the machines don’t technically constitute gambling. Some prosecutors are sympathetic with that view. At least one state court judge has ruled the gaming machines are indeed illegal under state statutes. More litigation is pending regarding the machines.
Regardless, the efforts to regulate these machines has become decidedly political. The companies that make and distribute them have hired powerful lobbyists and are spreading campaign cash around the halls of the Capitol to prevent attempts to eliminate or regulate the devices.
Scheve Reardon waded into that swamp when she spoke out against the machines to protect her organization’s interests. Some say lawmakers sent her a message by slashing her budget.
If that assumption is true, it’s yet another example of special interests prevailing over good government and, frankly, common sense. Slashing the lottery’s advertising budget is counter-intuitive to the basic business principle that holds marketing is essential to any enterprise’s health and well-being.
Approximately 20 cents of every dollar spent with the lottery goes to education. The lottery generates over $300 million for Missouri schools each year. Why would lawmakers want to harm this cash cow?